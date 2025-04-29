49ers Signing Former Cardinals Star
Former Arizona Cardinals star D.J. Humphries is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Humphries' agents.
Humphries most recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with the squad towards the end of the regular season. Humphries played in just two games for Kansas City and did not appear in their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Prior to that, Humphries made a name for himself in Arizona after the Cardinals spent a first-round pick on him in the 2016 NFL Draft. Though Humphries made just one Pro Bowl in 2021, his consistent play on top of a strong personality made him a fan and locker room favorite.
His tenure in Arizona came to an end last offseason, where the Cardinals made the decision to cut him after he suffered a torn ACL at the very end of the season.
"We got to spend a year with D.J. and we're both better for it and our team is better for it," Ossenfort said following the release.
"It is really unfortunate with the timing of the injury, for us as a football team and obviously for D.J. on a personal level. The salary cap and the way things are set up and the way contracts work, it put us in a very tough situation. I can't say enough about how I feel about D.J. as a football player and moreso as a person.
"His energy, and the leadership he brought to this team, we are certainly going to miss him. I hope nothing but the best for him in his recovery and his rehab."
The move did free up nearly $16 million in cap space and allowed Paris Johnson Jr. to move to the left side of the offensive line.
Now, Humphries joins a 49ers team that showcases all-time great Trent Williams at left tackle and Colton McKivitz at right tackle. Humphries could potentially push for a starting job on the right side if he's strong and healthy enough despite his age.
With Humphries joining the 49ers, he'll see his former squad at least twice. We'll know solidified dates when the full NFL schedule is released on May 14.