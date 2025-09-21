Cardinals Suffer Brutal Last-Second Blow vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without premier left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. today against the San Francisco 49ers, as he was ruled inactive ahead of game time with a left knee injury.
Johnson practiced all week in limited fashion with his knee injury before being ruled questionable by the Cardinals on Friday.
When Arizona elevated practice squad OT Jake Curhan to the active roster yesterday, all eyes went up in the desert - as buzz around Johnson maybe missing his first game of 2025 grew.
Now, that fear has become reality.
Johnson previously was placed on injured reserve at the end of 2024 with a knee injury. It's not currently known if this is the same one that ended his season last year.
In place for Johnson will be Kelvin Beachum, who nearly retired this past offseason before re-joining the team.
He started in place for Jonah Williams at right tackle with success in 2024 after Williams went to injured reserve, and now the Cardinals will again bank on Beachum finding the fountain of youth.
Johnson, the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has a PFF pass blocking grade of 87.7 - which ranks fourth among players at his position.
Rookie cornerback Will Johnson, who was doubtful with a groin injury, was also expectedly ruled out. So too was Will Hernandez, who practiced all week and was questionable but is out.
Max Melton, who was questionable this week after leaving last Sunday's win against Carolina with a knee injury, is active. Tip Reiman will make his return to the lineup after missing last week with a foot injury.
Xavier Thomas, Bam Knight and Xavier Weaver are also inactive for the Cardinals today in San Francisco.
As for the 49ers, they previously ruled out Jauan Jennings and Brock Purdy - leaving Mac Jones for his second start of the season.
The Cardinals hope to reach a 3-0 record for the first time since 2021.
“I would say it's a great vibe there. Great vibe, beautiful stadium. Fans are always electric. Just playing outside, it's usually sunny (against) a divisional opponent. It's all you can ask for. It's a great opportunity to go out there and play on the road. Just love it," Kyler Murray said of Levi's Stadium.
We'll see how the different absences impact both the Cardinals and 49ers.
Kickoff is at 1:25 PM MST.