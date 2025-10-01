Cardinals Suffer Yet Another Major Blow to Offense
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to lose another piece of their offense.
After James Conner went down with a season-ending foot injury in Week 3, the Cardinals promoted second-year running back Trey Benson to a starting position.
After injuring his knee in their Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Benson is set to hit injured reserve according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Cardinals Confirm Trey Benson Injury
"Trey Benson is going to go IR to return. He came in Friday, and it's a knee, but he should be able to return at some point this year," said Gannon.
Arizona didn't see Benson on the team's final drive of the game while the Florida State product was also absent from practice on Monday. He will be required to miss at least the next four weeks at minimum after going on injured reserve.
Earlier this morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter initially reported Benson's injury wasn't that serious, carrying a "questionable" tag into Sunday - however that clearly isn't the case.
Schefter later updated his report with, "Injury update: Cardinals RB Trey Benson, who is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus and now is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, per source."
Benson was averaging 5.5 yards per carry on 29 attempts with 13 receptions this season.
The Cardinals' rushing attack has been quite disappointing this season, though Gannon is confident in those behind Benson stepping up.
"Never about one guy to me, everyone's got to do their job at a high level, got to coach and play good. I'm real comfortable with the guys that will be assuming the role," he said.
Bam Knight, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter are all next in line to see carries as Arizona plays host to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.
"We'll see how kind of the week goes, but we obviously know we got to pick up that role. But I feel good about Bam and Emari. Mike Carter - I'm sure all three of them will play," said Gannon.
Gannon's comments about Bam Knight:
"There's a reason we kept him, and he's been working on his game. He's playing on fourth down as well, but I think he's a big, strong, explosive guy that can run the rock, so he'll get his touches.
Gannon's comments about Michael Carter:
"Michael Carter can play football. He's a good football player. I've seen that since we've been here. ... I'm excited for him, I really am."
The Cardinals are 2-2 after four weeks of football, and now another blow is dealt to their offense.
How will they respond?