NFL Insider Reveals Huge Cardinals Running Back Update Before Titans Game
Bad news keeps rolling for the Arizona Cardinals after a two-game losing streak has brought their record to 2-2 on the season.
The Cardinals are already without James Connor for the season, as he suffered a season-ending foot injury early in the club's campaign.
Now, Arizona is facing another injury in the running back room. With Connor sidelined, the bulk of the running back attention was turned towards Florida State product Trey Benson. However, he's now dealing with an injury.
Last week, in a 23-20 Thursday Night Football loss to the Cardinals' division rival Seattle Seahawks, Benson suffered the injury in the latter stages of the contest.
Adam Schefter provides update on Benson's injury
After some speculation early in the week, ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update on Benson's status ahead of Arizona's contest against the Tennessee Titans.
"Another RB whose status for Sunday is now in question: Cardinals RB Trey Benson. Near the end of last Thursday’s game vs. the Seahawks, Benson banged his knee. It is not thought to be serious, but his status for Sunday now is in question," Schefter reported.
On Monday, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon didn't have much to share regarding the running back's health. The team was on the field after a minibye, but Benson was not a participant.
“Just taking it day by day. We'll have that full report for you guys on Wednesday. (It's) kind of an extra day today," Gannon explained.
The good news? Benson's injury, as Schefter mentioned, isn't thought to be serious. The bad news? The Cardinals' running back room is looking bleak ahead of Week 5. Gannon and Arizona will have to turn to RB3 Michael Carter to be the primary back, assuming Benson doesn't get back on the field in time.
There's still time for the second-year back to hit the gridiron and get to feeling better. If not, Carter is a fifth-year pro, having tallied 1,360 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in his career.
There will have to be success from Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray and the passing game. Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming off a big game himself, as he caught six passes for 66 yards and a huge touchdown late in the contest, which was a big sigh of relief for the wide receiver, who had been struggling early in the season.