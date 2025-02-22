Analyst: Cardinals Should Target 49ers Free Agents
The Arizona Cardinals have some massive holes to fill on the roster entering the 2025 offseason, none more blatant than along the front seven.
Positions such as outside linebacker and interior defensive line are major needs for the Cardinals, and with roughly $70 million in projected cap space, the organization will have ample opportunity to do so.
Where should they look?
In ESPN's list of bold predictions for each team, the Cardinals are projected to target a handful of San Francisco 49ers players on the open market:
ESPN: Cardinals Should Raid 49ers Defense
"The Cardinals are fourth in the league in available cap space, but they need help in a lot of places, especially on defense. So why not grab some playmakers from the 49ers and kick the former division champions while they're down? Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Charvarius Ward are all free agents who started in Super Bowl LVIII," wrote Aaron Schatz.
"Hargrave (triceps) and Greenlaw (calf/Achilles) missed significant time in 2024 due to injuries, but Hargrave had an above-average pass rush win rate of 15.0% in the past two seasons, and Greenlaw was one of the better off-ball linebackers in the league in 2023. Ward had a bit of an off year in 2024, but he's going to be 29 this season and was above average in coverage DVOA in 2023."
It's hard to argue against any of the three joining Arizona and not upgrading their respective position group.
Hargrave is a strong presence along the defensive line who can also rush the passer effectively. Arizona could certainly benefit from playing alongside Dante Stills.
With Kyzir White set to depart in free agency, the Cardinals will need a new starting inside linebacker next to Mack Wilson. Like Schatz said, Greenlaw has been one of the better off-ball linebackers in the league and would be a nice replacement for White.
Cornerback isn't quite Arizona's biggest need, but Ward would slide in as a nice veteran presence in place of Sean Murphy-Bunting - though it's tough to see the Cardinals parting ways with anybody in their corner room.
Other positions to watch Arizona fill in free agency are along the offensive line and potentially wide receiver.