Cardinals TE Carted Off With Gruesome Injury
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals saw TE Tip Reiman carted off the field in the third quarter of Week 5's clash against the Tennessee Titans.
He was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.
Reiman, trying to reel in a pass from backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett after starter Kyler Murray exited with his own injury, quickly hit the turf and began reaching for his leg.
It was apparent immediately that Reiman suffered a serious injury, and he spent quite some time down on the field before the cart arrived.
The entire Arizona sidelined left and sent Reiman some well wishes before he departed.
Reiman, a second-year tight end, is a key facet of Arizona's run-blocking. Elijah Higgins and Travis Vokolek are now behind Trey McBride on the Cardinals' depth chart.
Arizona currently leads 21-6 in the fourth quarter.
“Tip’s an enforcer, so he definitely makes a difference. Not having him, I think that showed, but at the same time it's the next man up. We have to be better," said Murray earlier this year when Reiman was out due to a foot injury.
Cardinals vs Titans
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon offered this when asked about the 0-4 Titans:
“They're in Denver versus a good football team; it's a one score game in the fourth quarter. In Houston, it’s six-nothing late in a third and they're on defense. Houston's backed up, it's second-and-33, got a chance to get out of that and tie the game.
"In Indy, (they) generated some explosive plays and put a bunch of points up on the board. That one got a little bit away from them I think in the third. And then the Rams, they're up in that game in the second half versus the LA Rams, so say what you want. I laugh. Talk to people around the league and even us, you're a couple plays away from your record being significantly different, better or worse. That's reality in the NFL.
"I talked to the team today, not to slight college football, but this is not a 0-4 college football team that has no chance of winning. Everybody in the NFL has a chance to win every game. They've got really good players, really good coaches and we have to play, like I've said, probably our best game to get a win.”
The Cardinals hope to emerge with a 3-2 record after today.