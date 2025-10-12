Cardinals TE Gets Great Update After Severe Injury Scare
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are packing their things in prep for a flight back home after a tough Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, though a bit of good news was provided before they depart.
Tight end Travis Vokolek was carted off in the first quarter with a neck injury and was transported to a local hospital according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
According to Mark Dalton, Vokolek has since been cleared to rejoin the Cardinals on their flight home.
"Yeah, I didn't see the replay. I know had a neck or head, but he was moving. Indy and our staff did a good job. Those are scary. They did a good job with that. I think they took him to a hospital," Gannon added after the game.
Vokolek was expected to play a big role in Arizona's rushing attack, which utilizes heavy tight end roles in 12 and 13 personnel - especially with the departure of Tip Reiman due to injury prior to Week 6.
READ: The Good, Bad and Ugly From Cardinals Loss vs Colts
"(I have) full confidence in obviously (TE) Trey (McBride) and (TE) Elijah (Higgins). (TE) Travis (Vokolek) came in and he's been playing extremely well on fourth down and he'll come in and do a good job for us," Gannon said ahead of this week.
"(We) definitely have to pick up the slack. We've had guys go out of the lineup here, it's a tough loss.”
Arizona returns home to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.
The Cardinals shifted to more of a pass-heavy approach in Indianapolis, which nearly saw them upset the Colts under the guidance of backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
However, Arizona now rides a four-game losing streak after starting the year 2-0.
The Cardinals move into the future with some other banged-up players as well, as star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. had to leave early with a concussion while running back Emari Demercado and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson also were forced to miss time.
"Disappointing. Give credit to Indy and Shane (Steichen). That's a well-coached football team," Gannon said after the loss.
"They're playing well right now, but we got to do more to get back in the win column here, man. That's our only focus when we get back to Arizona tonight. We got to put our best foot forward and win a game here."