These Arizona Cardinals Are Under Pressure in 2025
ARIZONA -- Welcome to July, also known as the unofficial start of football season.
The Arizona Cardinals will hit training camp later this month ahead of a massive 2025 season that will yield expectations of postseason contention.
Specifically, which Cardinals are under pressure to perform?
Quotes from general manager Monti Ossenfort this offseason:
On whether the team had a plan to focus on defense this offseason:
MO: “I think we're trying to upgrade our team everywhere. I think you're always at the mercy of what the supply is. So, we set our free agency board much like we set our draft board, and you try to pick the best spots where we're going to expend our resources. Certainly, we want to increase competition, we want to increase the talent level across all our positions. It just so happens that obviously we wanted to get better on the defensive front, there's no question about that. We had some opportunities to do that. Our needs matched up with what the supply was and free agency and then continued that through the draft. We want to improve everywhere across the board. It just so happened that we had more opportunities to do that defensively this cycle.”
On his optimism and consideration of the current roster heading into training camp:
MO: “Yeah, I think there's consideration in every spot. I think that never really ends. I think what's going to happen is there's going to be another round of players that come available here in the next couple weeks as teams add the players that they drafted and add the players that they sign in for agency. Our pro department, (Director of Pro Personnel) Glen Fox, (Pro Scout) Andrew Caskin and (Pro Scout) Andrew Ford, they do a great job of staying on top of those guys that are available. Any time we see an opportunity to improve our team, increase competition, we're going to do it.”
On his confidence level in the offense:
MO: “I think the offense will take another jump. I do. We've got some guys coming off injury that are going to be back to help us out. I think (TE) Trey (McBride) is still an ascending player. I think (WR) Marvin (Harrison Jr.), (WR) Michael Wilson, (WR) Greg Dortch, (WR) Zay Jones, (WR) Xavier Weaver, I think all those guys can take a jump in our offense. I think our offensive line played well last year. I think it's a good group. I think that the whole group's going to have a chance to ascend and build on what they did last year. I'm excited to get going on that here as on field activities start here over the next week.”