Cardinals' Thursday Injury Report vs Colts Gets Gloomy
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals revealed their Thursday Week 6 injury report against the Indianapolis Colts, and the main headline is the absence of Kyler Murray for a second straight day.
Murray, dealing with a foot injury, has now missed Wednesday and Thursday after being injured in Week 5 and returning to action after a brief absence.
The Cardinals may be forced to play backup Jacoby Brissett, who would be making his first start in Arizona after signing with the organization as a free agent this past offseason.
Punter Blake Gillikin was also added to the report with a back injury.
The only other change for Arizona was Kelvin Beachum returning to full status after a rest day on Wednesday - all other players carried the same designation to Thursday:
Cardinals Thursday Injury Report
- DNP - Kyler Murray (foot), Darius Robinson (pec)
- Limited - Evan Brown (hamstring), Will Hernandez (knee), Will Johnson (groin), Zay Jones (knee), Max Melton (hamstring), Cody Simon (knee), Jonah Williams (foot), Mack Wilson (ankle), Blake Gillikin (back)
- Full - Kelvin Beachum (rest)
The Cardinals hope they can turn things around after losing their last three games - though Indianapolis presents quite the challenge for Arizona. The Colts' 4-1 offense is humming and the Cardinals aren't as well-equipped for a track meet with Murray in the mix.
Colts Thursday Injury Report
As for Indy, they saw two players return after missing Wednesday in Tyquan Lewis (illness) and Braden Smith (rest). Grover Stewart was added today with biceps/rest as his designation.
Tyler Goodson (groin) and Kenny Moore (Achilles) were DNP's for a second straight day while Alec Pierce (concussion) was again a full participant.
Cardinals Speak on Colts Challenge
“They're a good football team. Obviously, I light up when I talk about (Colts Head Coach) Shane (Steichen) because I know how good he is being with him for those two years that we were together. He's a really good football coach, and he knows how to use his people and use his weapons," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"He knows how to get the most out of the quarterback. Like I said, they've got a lot of good players. (Colts General Manager) Chris Ballard's done a really good job with that roster where it's at right now with a mix of vets, youth and premium players as I would call them.
"Then, (Colts Defensive Coordinator) Lou (Anarumo) coming over from Cincinnati, they play hard. They disguise really well. They take the ball away. They're taking the ball away at a high clip right now—I'm thinking (one of) the top couple teams in the NFL—and he's got premier players too.
"They've got two inside guys that are really good players, a really good corner, and a really good MIKE linebacker, who I was with. I was with a couple of those guys. It's a big-time challenge, there's no doubt.”