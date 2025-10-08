All Cardinals

Kyler Murray Highlights Cardinals Week 6 Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals were without their top guy at practice today.

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium.
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals revealed their first injury report of Week 6, and no absence was more notable than Kyler Murray.

Murray, who missed a few plays last week with a foot injury before re-joining action, was marked as a non-participant today. He also did not typically speak on Wednesdays for his regular media availability.

The Cardinals also saw Darius Robinson (chest) and Kelvin Beachum (rest) not at practice.

Full Cardinals Week 6 Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammates before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • DNP - Kyler Murray (foot), Darius Robinson (pec), Kelvin Beachum (rest)
  • Limited - Evan Brown (hamstring), Will Hernandez (knee), Will Johnson (groin), Zay Jones (knee), Max Melton (hamstring), Cody Simon (knee), Jonah Williams (foot), Mack Wilson (ankle)

Brown and Melton missed Arizona's Week 5 loss against the Tennessee Titans while Hernandez and Johnson were both questionable but played on Sunday.

The Cardinals hope to stop a three-game losing streak against the Colts, who didn't have as lengthy of an injury report.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report

Colts CB Kenny Moor
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) reacts after taking down Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • DNP - Tyler Goodson (groin), Tyquan Lewis (illness), Kenny Moore (achilles), Braden Smith (rest)
  • Full - Alec Pierce (concussion), Grover Stewart (biceps)

The Colts are 4-1 on the season and have their offense humming - scoring 40+ points in the last two of three weeks.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was quite clear about the challenge ahead against a familiar foe.

“They're a good football team. Obviously, I light up when I talk about (Colts Head Coach) Shane (Steichen) because I know how good he is being with him for those two years that we were together," said Gannon.

"He's a really good football coach, and he knows how to use his people and use his weapons. He knows how to get the most out of the quarterback. Like I said, they've got a lot of good players. (Colts General Manager) Chris Ballard's done a really good job with that roster where it's at right now with a mix of vets, youth and premium players as I would call them.

"Then, (Colts Defensive Coordinator) Lou (Anarumo) coming over from Cincinnati, they play hard. They disguise really well. They take the ball away. They're taking the ball away at a high clip right now—I'm thinking (one of) the top couple teams in the NFL—and he's got premier players too. They've got two inside guys that are really good players, a really good corner, and a really good MIKE linebacker, who I was with. I was with a couple of those guys.

"It's a big-time challenge, there's no doubt.”

