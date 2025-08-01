Cardinals Top Pick Making Impact Despite Injury
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals have seen numerous players emerge as forces during training camp, though the wait continues for first-round pick Walter Nolen III to make his debut after suffering a calf injury while training at the team's facility.
Nolen arrived to an already loaded Cardinals defensive line, so Arizona doesn't need the Ole Miss product to produce out of the gates - though his presence could transform the Cardinals' defense to new levels if he hits his potential.
Though Nolen hasn't taken the turf at State Farm Stadium, he's managed to impress his coaching staff thus far.
“He is a talented, talented player,” defensive coordinator Nick Rallis told Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
“Where we really fell in love with Walt is getting to spend some time with him and realizing how much he loves ball and how much he pours into it, because he can take that talent and apply it into the defense.
“He studies very hard. In the spring, he was executing at a very high clip, super reliable. But then when he has one-on-ones, like, he wins them. I’m excited for him to get back out there and for him to get out there and make plays.”
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon also said, "I think he loves ball. His skill set for a defensive tackle is unique. I think he can really impact the game in the run and pass, which is huge as a defensive lineman. …He’ll get up and running pretty soon."
Nolen is expected to miss most - if not all - of training camp with the injury.
Still, Nolen has been active in meetings and on the sidelines with teammates despite being in street clothes.
"He was working hard all summer. Things happen. His mindset has been great. He is doing everything that he can to get himself back in a position so that he can get back out on the practice field," Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort told reporters.
"I've seen Walt - I've seen him every day. He's in good spirits, he's focused. He's locked in. He's a constant presence in the meeting rooms, and he's trying to soak in everything that he can without physically being out on the field."
The Cardinals aren't likely to rush him back at any point during camp or preseason activities, especially after seeing last year's first-round pick in Darius Robinson deal with a similar calf injury.
However, in what Nolen is able to control - he's doing so at a high level.