Cardinals' Top Pick Will Miss Start of Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals aren't expecting to see DL Walter Nolen III to start the 2025 regular season.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:
"Source: Cardinals first-round pick Walter Nolen is being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List due to a calf injury, and he now will miss the first four games of the season."
Walter Nolen Set to Miss Start of 2025 Season
Nolen - the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft - injured his calf before the Cardinals began training camp and has been on the PUP list since - having not practiced or played a game to this point in time.
Now, the very earliest he can make an appearance is Week 5. He cannot practice while he's still on PUP.
Initial reports suggested the Cardinals' top selection avoided a serious injury and would be close to a Week 1 appearance in the regular season. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had been fairly optimistic when speaking about Nolen throughout camp - though it's clear Arizona isn't confident in Nolen's ability to be ready any time soon.
This, of course, gives fans a bit of deja vu from last season, when fellow first-round pick defensive lineman Darius Robinson also suffered a calf injury before the regular season, which kept him out for much longer than the Cardinals had hoped.
Cardinals Aren't Rushed With Walter Nolen Injury
The Cardinals are under no pressure to get Nolen rolling and back on the grass mostly thanks to the work they've done to the rest of the room, adding faces such as Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson via free agency.
Even without their top pick, the Cardinals' defensive line looked dominant in the action we saw from training camp and preseason - giving hope Arizona can at worst hold the fort down until Nolen is healthy.
“Health is always first with all of our guys,” Gannon told reporters previously this week. “We've got a couple guys nicked up. So we'll just see kinda how it all falls together.”
Nolen was made a first-round pick for his agility, versatility and ability to reach the quarterback from the interior - which should only serve as a boost whenever he returns.
Nolen will officially miss games against the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks (which is a Thursday Night Football matchup).