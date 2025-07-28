Cards Camp Notebook: Low Tempo, High Expectations
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals concluded their final training camp practice without pads, as Monday will be the first opportunity for Jonathan Gannon's troops to make true physical contact with each other.
As such, Sunday's practice - exclusive to season-ticket holders and media - was a low tempo day for the Cardinals, who focused on mostly red zone work throughout the afternoon.
Arizona Cardinals Day 4 Training Camp Notes
Gannon met with reporters before practice and confirmed news of Starling Thomas going down with a torn ACL. The Cardinals also added Jaden Davis to injured reserve with a knee injury.
"I'm sure you guys saw the news. Star and Jaden are going to go to IR. Star will not be back this year. Jaden will have a possibility. He's gonna miss some time, but has a possibility to possibly come back. Feel awful and bad for those guys," said Gannon ahead of Sunday's practice.
"Talked to both of them. These guys go through a lot and put a lot in, and it's just a tough break, but they'll do everything they can do to get back, and both of them will be back at some point, and we'll move on."
After practice, cornerback Max Melton spoke to reporters - you can catch that short interview below:
With Thomas out of the mix, the Cardinals worked Garrett Williams and Melton as the two corners in base defense with Will Johnson as a third corner when in their nickel package. Second team duties belonged to Elijah Jones and Denzel Burke during that period.
Offensively, the Cardinals got creative with their playbook today - as a handful of trick plays including a misdirection shovel to Greg Dortch and a wide receiver reverse turned flea flicker were pulled out of Drew Petzing's bag.
Motion continues to be a big part of Arizona's offensive evolution in 2025, too.
The Cardinals - who normally practice with first string offense vs first string defense - flipped the script a bit and featured their starting offense against the second-team defense with their backups on offense facing Arizona's starting defense.
Zaven Collins was the starting edge rusher opposite of Josh Sweat in those drills while Cody Simon was working with the second team defense, calling plays as their inside linebacker.
Other Notes
- Paris Johnson says Marvin Harrison Jr. put so much muscle on, the offense will yell, "12 personnel!" when he enters the huddle - calling him a second tight end.
- Xavier Weaver made some incredibly acrobatic catches today during seven on seven red zone work.
- There was a bit of confusion between DeeJay Dallas and Kyler Murray today, which led to some frustration on Murray's end. Dallas initially lined up wrong pre-snap before seemingly taking the wrong angle to the ball at RB. That's about as dramatic as things got at State Farm Stadium.
- With Wednesday coming as the next day off for Arizona, expect Monday and Tuesday to both be high tempo days with pads on.