Arizona Cardinals GM Expecting Big Things From First-Round Picks
From Ohio State to the Arizona Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. took similar paths to get where they are, while they’re both looking for breakout seasons in 2025.
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort shared his thoughts on each of the former Buckeyes after Friday’s training camp, with Ossenfort giving praise to his first two first-round picks with Arizona.
Ossenfort mentions Harrison Jr.'s rise
“I am extremely pleased with Marvin. Marvin is everything we thought he would be,” Ossenfort said.
This is certainly high praise, but it’s in a very simple form. Ossenfort didn’t sugarcoat his answer to start; he came right out with it and made it clear that Harrison Jr. has lived up to expectations.
That’s not all Ossenfort had to say, though, as he made sure to elaborate on what he had to say about his 2024 first-round pick.
“Marvin's professionalism, maturity, it’s off the charts,” Ossenfort told reporters. “I mean, Marvin was right there. Marvin had a productive year, and he's another player that we've talked about the year-one to year-two jump.”
Harrison Jr. totaled 885 receiving yards and eight touchdowns a season ago. Not an elite season by any means, but the framework was laid for what Ossenfort hopes will be a very impressive year two in the league.
“I really think it's going to show this year, and it's going to just pick up where he left off last year,” Ossenfort explained.
With the production Cardinals fans saw a year ago, it’s reasonable to suspect that Ossenfort is right here. Harrison Jr. should be poised for a breakout campaign in 2025, and that can all be attributed to his offseason work.
You can read more about that here, but Ossenfort mentioned it specifically as well.
“I don't know if there was a day this offseason he wasn't around, putting the time in, putting the work in,” Ossenfort said.
With Harrison Jr.’s transformation, the sky’s the limit, and Ossenfort understands just how special of a player his wideout can become.
Ossenfort adds praise on Johnson Jr.
“I think it starts with the person that Paris is. You know, he's mature, he's accountable, he's dependable. He's been out there for almost every snap since he got here,” Ossenfort said about his third-year offensive tackle.
Johnson Jr. dealt with some injury issues a year ago but worked tirelessly to miss as little time as possible and is fully expected to be 100% healthy heading into the 2025 season.
With Johnson Jr.’s will to compete, his skill on the field comes naturally, while his 6-foot-6, 313-pound frame makes him a force to be reckoned with.
“The way he conducts himself off the field. You know, it starts with that. And, you know, I think we feel strongly that Paris is still an ascending player,” Ossenfort mentioned. “I don't think he's reached his ceiling yet. He's played well for us, and I think he's going to play even better.”
This matches his expectation for Harrison Jr., and why wouldn’t it? Both former first-round picks out of Ohio State have immense talent, while their years in the NFL have improved their confidence and comfort level on and off the field.
Johnson Jr. obviously has an extra year on Harrison Jr., but both are similarly equipped to take the league by storm in 2025, with Johnson Jr. specifically taking on the role as a leader on the offensive line.
“Paris is about the right stuff, and he's got a great mindset, and he wants to win. And, you know, those are the type of guys that we want around here for a long time,” Ossenfort explained.
As a newfound leader on the team, Johnson Jr. is recognized not only by his skill on the field. Ossenfort understands just how valuable he’s become, but his prime has just begun.
Paris Johnson Jr., just like Marvin Harrison Jr., is perfectly equipped to make a large jump in 2025, with both former Ohio State Buckeyes showing that they’ve taken their games to the next level, per Monti Ossenfort.