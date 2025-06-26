Arizona Cardinals Trying to Emulate Super Bowl Connection
Everybody would sure love to be the Kansas City Chiefs.
Under the guidance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have entrenched themselves as a dynasty in recent years, dominating the NFL landscape and leaving a legacy that will be immortalized forever once their run is complete.
The connection between Mahomes and superstar tight end Travis Kelce is one that offenses dream of replicating, and that rings true for the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride Wants Kansas City Chiefs Connection, Success
When speaking with ESPN during his visit to Tight End University, McBride was asked if there was one player or thing that's made the biggest impact on him:
"I think Travis [Kelce], he would always give us nuggets on, 'Be friendly to the quarterback. Make sure you and your quarterback are on the same page.' He kind of plays with a little freedom, him and Mahomes have this nice connection - I'm like, 'Why can't Kyler and I have that same connection?'
"I feel like that's what I've tried to do. I've tried to have that relationship, that growth with Kyler and just continue to make plays for him and be that security blanket where if he needs somewhere to go with the ball, he always can throw it to me. That's what I'm trying to do for him."
Full clip:
McBride has certainly proved himself to be more than just a security blanket for Murray, as he tallied 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two receiving touchdowns on the year last season - which surely helped him secure that massive four-year, $76 million contract that made him (at the time) the highest-paid tight end in league history.
McBride isn't just a facet of Arizona's offense, he's a focal point.
Now with that hefty new contract in place, McBride says nothing will change in terms of how he approaches the game.
"There's still a lot out there," said McBride after getting the record-breaking deal. "There's still more in the tank. I'm young. I still feel like I'm scratching the surface of what I can do.
"I had no pressure when I was on a rookie deal, and I don't expect any pressure now," he said. "I'm just going to continue to do what I've done, continue to put the work in, and everything really does take care of it. So, if you just do the right thing, you work hard, and everything will take care of it."