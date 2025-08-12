Who is Arizona Cardinals Biggest X-Factor?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are locked and loaded for a playoff push in 2025.
The Cardinals move into next season with plenty of hype after an offseason full of additions - mostly on the defensive side of the ball.
There's numerous players that will take on large roles and define Arizona's season - though Bleacher Report believes the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is their top x factor:
Rookie Named Arizona Cardinals Top X-Factor
Kristopher Knox on Walter Nolen:
"The Arizona Cardinals have some promising players on offense, including Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. What they need to get back in the playoff mix is a defense capable of slowing the opposition.
"Head coach Jonathan Gannon had a top-tier defense during his time as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, but he hasn't had anything resembling one since arriving in Arizona. Last year's defense ranked just 21st in yards allowed.
"The Cardinals—and Gannon, who may be on the hot seat otherwise—need rookie first-round pick Walter Nolen III to be an immediate difference-maker if they're going to field a disruptive defense.
"Unfortunately, the Mississippi product was sidelined by a calf injury to open camp and may or may not be prepared to give Arizona the fast start it needs."
It's hard to view anybody but Murray being the team's actual biggest x-factor, as Arizona will only go as far as their franchise quarterback allows them.
Also, Nolen arrives to a very loaded Cardinals defensive line that will utilize plenty of bodies up front. Not that his presence won't make a difference - because it will - but Arizona's unit in the trenches was constructed so that Nolen's absence wasn't some massive hole the team couldn't fill.
With names such as Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Darius Robinson and Dante Stills among plenty others, the Cardinals don't need Nolen to be an immediate impact player like Bleacher Report suggests.
However, a healthy Nolen can turn that unit into one of the best of the league should he and his peers only improve and reach their potential. He entered the draft as a versatile and violent defensive lineman who could generate pressure from within the interior of the line.
As for Nolen's health, he's been ruled out of training camp for some time now, and his status for Week 1's regular season opener against the New Orleans Saints is still up in the air.