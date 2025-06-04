Cardinals Urged to Trade Former First-Round Pick
The Arizona Cardinals have enough depth along the defensive line to begin shedding some of the excess. With multiple additions made in the offseason, both through free agency and the NFL Draft, Arizona's roster crunch is one of excess, rather than need.
The Cardinals now have players they may not need, or have upgraded past the point of having use for. Such is the cruel business of the NFL, but it is a sign of an improved roster.
According to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, former first-round pass rusher Zaven Collins is one such player. Collins has struggled to truly produce since transitioning from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher, and the raw numbers haven't been there.
Cardinals Urged to Trade Former Top Pick
Davenport explored one trade option from each NFL roster, and Collins was Arizona's representation. Davenport writes:
"Back in 2021, the Arizona Cardinals made edge-rusher Zaven Collins the 16th overall pick in the NFL draft. But Collins didn’t actually start his professional career as an edge-rusher—the 6’5” 260-pounder spent the first two seasons of his career as an off-ball linebacker before kicking outside in 2023.
"The results have been disappointing. Collins has shown some flashes, but he just hasn’t been able to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Last year’s five sacks marked a career high, but with Josh Sweat now in the desert, Baron Browning back after joining the Cardinals in-season last year and BJ Ojulari returning from injury, Collins could find himself toward the back end of the pass-rushing rotation in Arizona.
"Collins signed a two-year, $14 million extension last fall, so his salary is hardly cost-prohibitive. There could be a team out there that believes it can do a better job of unlocking Collins’ talent than the Cardinals have.
"And a change of scenery could be the best thing for the 26-year-old."
Collins has been steady, and has had his moments of solid play. There is certainly talent there, but perhaps the former first-rounder is in need of a new situation and a new coaching staff to bring out his underlying talent.
Collins was Arizona's sack leader in 2024, but only recorded five as the Cardinals' paltry pass rush unit struggled across the board. He's started and played at least 16 games in each of his past three seasons, and has never had a major injury.
In a perfect world, Collins would come into his own in the desert. After all, he's still just 26 years old. But with a crowded roster and some tough decisions to make, a trade could be in the stars for the big pass rusher.