Cardinals Urged to Trade for Haason Reddick
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Haason Reddick reportedly requested a trade from the New York Jets earlier this week after the organization (who just acquired him via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles) hasn't yet awarded him the contract extension he's in search of.
The Jets have already publicly stated they have no intentions of trading Reddick - who has already been fined more than $1 million for missing team activities this summer.
Now, a familiar face in Arizona could potentially hit the trade market again, and with the Cardinals missing their top edge rusher in BJ Ojulari for the season with a torn ACL, Reddick is a name that's been thrown around in trade speculation.
Bleacher Report says the Cardinals should swap a conditional 2026 third-round pick to snag their former player:
"The Arizona Cardinals are a logical landing spot for Reddick for a few reasons. For starters, the Cardinals could use the pass-rushing help," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Dennis Gardeck led Arizona with a mere six sacks in 2023. B.J. Ojulari tied for second on the team (with Victor Dimukeje) with four sacks, but he's out for the year with a torn ACL. The Cardinals recently worked out former Jet Carl Lawson, but Reddick would be an even bigger get.
"Secondly, head coach Jonathan Gannon previously coached Reddick with the Philadelphia Eagles, so there would be plenty of schematic familiarity. Gannon was the Eagles defensive coordinator in 2022, a campaign Reddick finished with a career-high 16 sacks.
"Lastly, Reddick spent the first four seasons of his career in Arizona, so this hypothetical trade would provide him with a homecoming of sorts.
"The rebuilding Cardinals probably wouldn't want to part with any key players, so their offer would likely be a picks-based package. New York surrendered a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Eagles for Reddick—it can become a second-round pick if he reaches 67.5 percent of playing time and 10 sacks—and one can assume that the Jets will want their investment back.
"The Cardinals have $31 million in effective cap space and could afford to give Reddick the long-term security he is seeking."
One of Arizona's biggest holes entering the offseason was at edge rusher, though the Cardinals didn't acquire any big names and doubled down on Zaven Collins with his recent two-year extension.
The Cardinals certainly have the money and the capital to make a deal work - but is Arizona willing to shell out both the draft picks required and extend Reddick long-term with a heavy financial hit?
Those are conversations that Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort will need to have with his team, though the door for a move doesn't feel all the way closed at the moment.