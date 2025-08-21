Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade for Speedy Star WR
The Arizona Cardinals' roster feels mostly set, but that doesn't mean the trade rumors are going to stop here.
Much has been made of the fact that the Cardinals did not put a great deal of emphasis on the offensive end of the football this offseason, instead focusing nearly all their time and resources on boosting the defensive side.
There's expectation that the passing attack will improve in 2025, but some still believe adding a speed-focused wide receiver would be the best way for Arizona to unlock their offense in the upcoming season.
According to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, one veteran star wideout could be the right fit in the desert: WR Tyreek Hill.
Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade for Tyreek Hill
Kay's deal has the Cardinals sending a 2026 second-round pick to Miami in exchange for Hill.
"The Arizona Cardinals are shaping up to be a sneaky contender this season, but their passing attack could still use a major boost," Kay wrote.
"Marvin Harrison Jr. projects to be the receiving corps' anchor for the foreseeable future, but his middling rookie performance and lack of supporting cast is troubling. Rather than rely on Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch to play major roles in 2025, the Cardinals should swing for the fences with Tyreek Hill.
"Hill has had his share of issues in recent seasons with the Dolphins—including quitting on the team at the end of last season—but he's a generational talent who has only missed the Pro Bowl and playoffs once in his nine-year career.
"His presence would unlock Kyler Murray's potential in an offense that could rate among the league's best with Hill in place."
On paper, this trade would benefit the Cardinals in terms of adding a weapon to Kyler Murray's arsenal — one with immense speed that can take the top off opposing defenses.
Arizona doesn't have a player like that, but they also don't utilize those types of plays often. What comes first?
Hill, though still a good player, would likely come with some drama (something Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort have no stomach for), and it's hard to imagine that Arizona would prefer to add a player of Hill's age to a room that is already underutilized.
Add to the fact that Ossenfort values his draft picks highly, and this deal doesn't seem realistic. It does seem exciting, but the Cardinals will likely live or die by the offensive personnel they have now in 2025.