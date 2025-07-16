Why Arizona Cardinals Rookie Still Hasn't Signed Contract
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals still have a handful of questions to answer ahead of 2025's training camp period beginning next week, though one of their biggest storylines revolves around a player who's yet to play a single snap at the NFL level.
Cardinals second-round pick Will Johnson has yet to sign his rookie contract - making him the only player out of Arizona's class to be without a deal.
While Johnson is alone in that regard, he's actually part of a massive group of second-round picks to have not signed a deal leading to this point. Only two of the 32 second-round picks have officially put pen to paper as of publish on this article.
Why Hasn't Will Johnson Signed Arizona Cardinals Contract?
Slowly but surely, second-round picks have been pushing for fully guaranteed contracts - which historically has only been the case for players taken in the top 32.
However, 33rd pick Carson Schwesinger and 34th pick Jayden Higgins - the only two players to be signed in that round - landed the coveted fully guaranteed deals, and that's seemingly set a precedent.
It appears as if the Cardinals and Johnson's representation are now playing a massive game of chicken in regards to his deal - which as previously mentioned isn't unique for second-round picks this year.
Former NFL agent Joel Curry previously predicted Johnson wanted the following in negotiations:
"For example, Will Johnson , who was selected by the Cardinals with the 15th pick in the second round, will likely be looking to get his entire third-year salary guaranteed as well as some portion of his fourth year in 2028."
Arizona reports to training camp on July 22 with their first public practice on July 24.
It's not rare to see deals get done right at the buzzer before cleats hit the turf at State Farm Stadium - especially under general manager Monti Ossenfort - though the Cardinals and their fans would obviously like a resolution well before that.
Will that happen?
The injury to starting veteran cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting kicked the door open for Johnson to see plenty of meaningful snaps early in 2025, if not earning a starting role completely after camp and preseason.
Will Arizona - with that in mind - be the first one to budge in negotiations?
We could still be in a waiting game right before camp starts, as Johnson was picked in the middle of the round and plenty of players ahead of Johnson could help mold what his deal looks like.