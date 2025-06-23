Former NFL Agent Reveals What Arizona Cardinals Rookie Wants in Contract
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into training camp with most of their 2025 rookie class under contract, though second-round pick Will Johnson is still unsigned at this point in time.
Johnson isn't alone, as a hefty majority of his fellow second-round picks haven't put pen to paper at this point in the offseason.
What's the hold up with those guys, and what specifically is Johnson and his camp looking for?
Former Agent: Arizona Cardinals Rookie CB Could Be Eying This in Contract Talks
Former NFL agent Joel Curry wrote a lengthy piece for CBS Sports on why so many players have yet to be unsigned, which you can peep here.
In short, contracts only for first-round picks are fully guaranteed while the rest of the draft class has partially guaranteed deals depending on what is negotiated.
However, a handful of second-round picks (Jayden Higgins or Carson Schwesinger) this year had some stellar work done by their agents with their contracts, striking contracts that were fully guaranteed.
This may have set the bar for the other second-round picks, and with 30 of 35 unsigned rookies - including Johnson - coming in that round, there's an interesting push being made for that to become the norm.
More from Curry:
"The second-round signings have come to a grinding halt because of 40th overall pick Tyler Shough, who was the eighth player selected in the round. According to sources, Shough is insisting on a fully guaranteed contract since he is expecting to be the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback for the 2025 regular-season opener with Derek Carr recently retiring.
"... The players selected within a few picks after Shough are also hoping to benefit from a trickle-down effect for any headway he makes with his fourth-year guarantee. For example, Will Johnson , who was selected by the Cardinals with the 15th pick in the second round, will likely be looking to get his entire third-year salary guaranteed as well as some portion of his fourth year in 2028."
Johnson hasn't been a hold-out at all during the early parts of the team activities in Arizona. He participated in rookie minicamp, voluntary offseason team activities and mandatory mini-camp and his one absence from practice was injury related.
So, no, Cardinals fans shouldn't be at all worried about Johnson's deal.
However, it looks like there's still some negotiating left to do before training camp begins on July 22.