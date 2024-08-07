All Cardinals

Cardinals Workout Free Agent Pass Rusher

The Arizona Cardinals are working out free agent Carl Lawson, per reports.

Donnie Druin

Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58) reacts after a sack during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58) reacts after a sack during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly working out free agent pass rusher Carl Lawson, per NFL insider Field Yates.

The Cardinals recently lost former second-round pick BJ Ojulari to a season-ending knee injury last week.

Lawson would provide a veteran presence in a Cardinals edge group that registered just 33 team sacks last season. Arizona was banking on key guys such as Ojulari, Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck stepping in to fill the void.

Lawson played just six games last season for the New York Jets. He has 27 career sacks in six seasons accrued.

Lawson was one of a handful of free agent pass rushers our own Richie Bradshaw recently evaluated:

"You probably won’t find a cheaper option in the free agent market who can also be an instant contributor like Lawson can. The story of his career, unfortunately, has been his inability to stay on the field," he said.

"What stinks even more is when he is healthy, he’s a beast. The Cardinals would have to decide if rolling the dice is worth it here. On the bright side, he could easily have five-or-more sacks… on the downside, he might have no impact whatsoever."

The Cardinals recently signed Marquis Haynes Sr. as an edge rusher ahead of their first preseason game this Saturday against the New Orleans Saints.

If signed, Arizona would have to release one player, as their roster is currently full.

Lawson is certainly a name to watch in the coming days, especially with the Cardinals having plenty of cap space to make a move.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News