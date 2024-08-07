Cardinals Workout Free Agent Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly working out free agent pass rusher Carl Lawson, per NFL insider Field Yates.
The Cardinals recently lost former second-round pick BJ Ojulari to a season-ending knee injury last week.
Lawson would provide a veteran presence in a Cardinals edge group that registered just 33 team sacks last season. Arizona was banking on key guys such as Ojulari, Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck stepping in to fill the void.
Lawson played just six games last season for the New York Jets. He has 27 career sacks in six seasons accrued.
Lawson was one of a handful of free agent pass rushers our own Richie Bradshaw recently evaluated:
"You probably won’t find a cheaper option in the free agent market who can also be an instant contributor like Lawson can. The story of his career, unfortunately, has been his inability to stay on the field," he said.
"What stinks even more is when he is healthy, he’s a beast. The Cardinals would have to decide if rolling the dice is worth it here. On the bright side, he could easily have five-or-more sacks… on the downside, he might have no impact whatsoever."
The Cardinals recently signed Marquis Haynes Sr. as an edge rusher ahead of their first preseason game this Saturday against the New Orleans Saints.
If signed, Arizona would have to release one player, as their roster is currently full.
Lawson is certainly a name to watch in the coming days, especially with the Cardinals having plenty of cap space to make a move.