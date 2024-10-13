Best Bets: Cardinals Visit Packers
LAMBEAU FIELD -- The Arizona Cardinals are just hours away from kickoff against the Green Bay Packers in a Week 6 battle that could sway either way.
The Cardinals look to again play the role of road underdogs after upsetting the San Francisco 49ers while the Packers look to defend home turf.
Some of the best bets we could find throughout the web:
Cardinals vs Packers UNDER 47.5
Action Network: "The Cardinals vs. Packers total is currently offering the third-largest betting model edge, according to Action PRO’s NFL Projections for Week 6.
"While this total is listed at 47.5, Action PRO’s betting model projects this line at 49, which translates to a 2.3% edge for those interested in locking in the over.
"Interestingly, while the consensus total has pushed to 47.5, a handful of sportsbooks, like DraftKings, are still at 47, providing what is essentially a free half-point of value for an important number in over/under betting, as well."
Jayden Reed OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards
Covers: "If we use these projected matchup edges to build out a same-game parlay, we should start with Jayden Reed.
"Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs will likely compete for snaps in two-receiver sets given the latter's one-game suspension last week for skipping practice and the former's slew of troubling drops in his time filling in for Doubs and the injured Christian Watson.
"The Cardinals have surrendered some massive lines to opposing WR1s including the likes of Brandon Aiyuk (8 receptions / 147 yards / 0 touchdowns), Terry McLaurin (7 / 52 / 1), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (7 / 75 / 1)."
James Conner OVER 16.5 Rushing Attempts
SI: "James Conner has carried the ball 16 or more times in four of the Cardinals’ five games, picking up 18 and 19 carries in his last two matchups.
"Arizona has leaned on the veteran as the clear No. 1 option in this backfired, and he’s delivered, averaging 4.57 yards per carry on the season. Now, he gets a crack at a Green Bay offense that has been torched on the ground by multiple teams this season, allowing 4.4 yards per carry overall.
"If Arizona wants to keep Love and this offense off of the field, Conner could be in for a big day."