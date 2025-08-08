Biggest Reason to Watch Arizona Cardinals' Preseason Game Revealed
There's a different feeling in the air surrounding the Arizona Cardinals as the preseason approaches rapidly.
No longer are fans looking on with uncertainty, apprehension and worry. In year three of Jonathan Gannon, it's excitement, anticipation and curiosity that fills State Farm Stadium.
Preseason games are hardly moneymakers, but there's still at least one reason to get hyped for football to return. In fact, Arizona's starters will be seeing some preseason action for the first time under Gannon.
The Cardinals face Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Saturday, August 9, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. local Arizona time.
Reason to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs Revealed
Bleacher Report's Christopher Knox provided fans with one reason to watch each upcoming preseason game. For the Cardinals? A bigger, better Marvin Harrison Jr.
"The Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to put much on tape or showcase many first-stringers this weekend, though they may give fans an early look at rookie left tackle Josh Simmons," Knox wrote.
"The Arizona Cardinals, however, do plan to play their starters. This means fans should get to see the likes of Kyler Murray, James Conner and second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.
"Harrison, in particular, should draw a lot of interest. The fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft had a good season but didn't shine the way many expected. However, he's reportedly added muscle this offseason and become more at ease with the speed of the pro game.
"He's at the point where he's definitely more comfortable," Murray said, per Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. "And I can see it out there on the field."
"Fans—and fantasy enthusiasts—will hopefully get to see a new and improved Harrison on the field against Kansas City," Knox continued.
Don't expect Harrison, Kyler Murray or any of the starters to truly ball out on Saturday. Arizona will likely be running the most vanilla version of their offense.
There's also the looming threat of injury. But ultimately, the Cardinals' starters will get a unique chance to get real-game reps in prior to the season.
“I think it's the best thing for our team this year," Gannon told reporters on Tuesday. "I think we're at a good point with our health. We're at a good point with our development. And I think this year with our team, [playing starters is] the best thing to do for our guys.”