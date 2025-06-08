Bleacher Report: Cardinals Had One of Best NFL Moves
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were active this offseason in both free agency and the NFL Draft, signaling their serious intentions of building a competitor for 2025 and beyond.
Entering the third year of the Jonathan Gannon/Monti Ossenfort era, the Cardinals were clearly intentional with their team-building, which specifically required a defensive overhaul.
A big part of that was the splash move of free agent outside linebacker Josh Sweat, who inked a four-year, $76.4 million deal to become Arizona's top pass rusher.
Bleacher Report ranked that as the 23rd best move made by any NFL team this offseason:
Josh Sweat Signing Ranks as Top NFL Move
"When last we saw Josh Sweat, he was giving Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes nightmares in Super Bowl LIX," wrote Gary Davenport.
"That monstrous performance earned Sweat an equally robust contract from the Cardinals, where he will join the re-signed Baron Browning and youngster B.J. Ojulari on an Arizona pass rush that was middle of the pack in sacks a year ago. Gotta get after the quarterback to succeed in today’s NFL."
The Cardinals also made big signings with DL Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, though none project to be more exciting than Sweat after Arizona's lack of true pass-rushing prowess in recent years.
Why Sweat Was Ideal Signing
Sweat shows up on the game's biggest stage and arguably had an MVP-caliber performance, totaling 2.5 sacks against Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
"That's how I want every game to be. That's how I hope it continues to be," Sweat told reporters at his introductory press conference.
Sweat notched eight sacks during the 2024 regular season but had his best year under Gannon, who previously was his defensive coordinator in Philadelphia.
"He didn't put me in that shell," Sweat said of Gannon.
"Your whole career, you feel slept on. Me being a fourth rounder, I felt like no matter how well I played no matter what I did, I never got that opportunity."
Sweat will lead an outside linebacker room that also features B.J. Ojulari, Baron Browning. Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch and Xavier Thomas.
The Cardinals have massive expectations moving into 2025, and Sweat's presence is a major reason for much of the postseason hype surrounding Arizona.
"I want to be seen as the guy who can make a difference," Sweat continued. "I really haven't had, I won't say the opportunity, but we've been very talented over (in Philly).
"Here I can definitely show, with an ascending team, how I'm helping. I'm excited, dog."