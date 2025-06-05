Bleacher Report: Cardinals Rookie Underdog Can Win Position Battle
The Arizona Cardinals have been hyper-aggressive in adding secondary talent in the first three seasons under general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
The team has drafted a whopping seven cornerbacks in three draft classes to create a young, cheap room with several players showing the potential to be starters or even better.
The team nailed its 2023 third-round selection of Garrett Williams, who has quickly become one of the best nickel corners in the league. Last year's second-round pick, Max Melton, also looks like a potential long-term starter.
Starling Thomas V was signed as a UDFA in 2023 and started 15 games last season and played well. There's also excitement for 2024 third-rounder Elijah Jones, who missed last season due to injury.
Surprise Cardinals Rookie Can Compete for Playing Time
To the surprise of no one, the Cardinals drafted two more cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team made a massive splash by selecting Michigan standout Will Johnson in round two. The Wolverine superstar dropped out of the first round due to long-term medical concerns, but clearly Arizona is more than confident enough in his status after making him a top-50 selection.
His upside is as high as any of his peers from this year's draft and he may be the alpha cover man the team needs outside.
The Cardinals made another investment at cornerback on day three of the draft in the form of Ohio State's Denzel Burke. The local kid was a plus-starter for the Buckeyes over his four seasons in Columbus, but he never quite lived up to his potential.
That potential, by the way, was as high as a first-round talent and future NFL starter.
He may not have played up to that billing, but there's a chance that the right coaching at the next level could harness that upside... and if that becomes the case, perhaps Burke could surpass his draft-mate, Johnson.
It's quite the claim considering the Michigan kid was once thought of as the draft's best cornerback. But that hasn't stopped Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski from doing so.
In an article previewing rookie battles that could be won by the underdog, Sobleski highlighted Burke as a player who may challenge and usurp Johnson despite their respective draft status'. In his piece, he had this to say:
"Here's the thing about Burke: He was viewed as a potential first-round prospect based on his 2023 tape. He wasn't as consistent in 2024 and semi-reverted to the player with concerns from two years earlier... A return to form for Burke, plus proper deployment in the Cardinals' scheme, makes this a very intriguing setup."
Sobleski highlighted B/R's scouting report on Burke courtesy of its own scouting team:
"His size, athleticism and versatility make him a valuable piece for teams that utilize both man and zone coverage schemes," B/R scout Cory Giddings wrote. "With further consistency in his coverage technique and better discipline when playing the ball, Burke has the tools to become a reliable starting cornerback in the NFL."
Finally, Sobleski mentioned quotes from the Cardinals' own Jonathan Gannon on Burke:
"First, the character," head coach Jonathan Gannon said when asked about Burke, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "Really good guy, really smart. He's played at the highest level. He's played a lot of ball. We liked his skill set, thought he was a scheme fit, thought he was a Cardinal and kind of felt really good about adding him where we added him."
It all adds up for a truly intriguing conversation between Burke and Johnson.
I don't disagree with any sentiments that were mentioned about Burke. I was a fan of his for a hot minute before cooling off on him. Still, I am not ready to declare that he's peaked and cannot become a better player. For me, it will be predicated on his coaching in the pros. The talent is there, but he needs more structure to build on his foundation.
However, that isn't as true for Johnson, who has already proven and lived up to his potential and status. Again, the only reason he fell to day two of the draft was due to long-term concerns for his health. There are next to no questions about his play.
I myself believe he could be a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate and is the team's best option, even ahead of first-rounder Walter Nolen.
Naturally, it creates quite a debate between the two and will struggle to have much weight with Cardinals fans. The majority of the Red Sea is bought-in on Johnson, and the already established room of guys including Melton and Thomas will make life extraordinarily difficult for Burke to find playing time.
I believe he's a prime candidate for a "redshirt" season of sorts as he learns and adjusts to the pros.
But to once again reiterate, I still believe in Burke to become a starting caliber player with the right circumstances -- which I believe are present with the Cardinals.
I believe that this battle will be prominent eventually, but 2025 doesn't feel like the year it shapes up to be such. Even 2026 feels like a reach, and by then it may be far too late for anyone, let alone Burke to asurp someone with Johnson's potential.
But nothing is impossible, and Burke may shock everyone this offseason and a camp battle with no shortage of cornerback candidates could make way for someone like him to win a bigger role than we may imagine.
Even if not as a starter, Burke could fight his way into a higher spot in the room's rotation and find the field far more than we could anticipate.
Time will certainly tell, and although I am not fully abroad with Sobleski's opinion, I do believe that Burke can make things very interesting -- especially beyond 2025.