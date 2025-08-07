Bringing Will Hernandez Back Makes Too Much Sense for Arizona Cardinals
Will Hernandez was playing at an elite level in 2024 when his season was unfortunately cut short by a Week 5 knee injury suffered in Santa Clara.
This blow came after the Arizona Cardinals had already lost their starting right tackle Jonah Williams in Week 1 and was part of a string of injuries along the offensive line that prevented the group from completely gelling, in spite of which they still put up an admirable performance.
Dealing with an extensive rehab from the ACL tear, Hernandez was not re-signed by the team during the early phases of free agency and the Cardinals have moved forward with a new assumed starting right guard in 2024 draft pick Isaiah Adams.
Adams played in 15 games last year including 5 starts and showed growth through that process. The coaching staff has also spoken glowingly about his development and all indications are that he will be taking a starting guard spot opposite returning LG Evan Brown.
Cardinals Counting on Continuity
Expectations are high for this position group with four out of five starters from Week 1 of last season reclaiming their spots. The hope is that this continuity and the continued development of Paris Johnson Jr. into a franchise left tackle will protect quarterback Kyler Murray at a high level and afford him a consecutive 17 start season.
The problem with the position group to this point has not fallen with the expected starters but in the perceived lack of depth.
Swing tackle Kelvin Beachum has been one of the more reliable at that spot in the league over the past few years, but after him the depth chart starts to get a bit more hairy.
There is 2025 sixth round pick Hayden Conner and UDFA Josh Fryar who have some expectations of development and Jon Gaines II who has stuck around as the backup to center Hjalte Froholdt, but the lack of experience in that group is concerning and considering the amount of injuries that tend to occur along the offensive line potentially detrimental.
Where Will Hernandez Factors In
The return of Hernandez does not mean that Adams will immediately be losing his starting RG spot. In fact, head coach Jonathan Gannon has confirmed that won't be the case. As soon as Hernandez inked his 1-year deal today he was placed on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. If he remains on that list at the start of the season, he will not be eligible to return until Week 5 at the earliest.
What this reunion does mean is that in the case of another unfortunate injury an experienced veteran with seven years in the league, including three with the Cardinals will be there to fill the gap.
It is certainly not impossible that Hernandez does earn back his starting job. Gannon and his coaching staff have been clear throughout their tenure that the best players will see the field. Full stop. If Hernandez proves himself to be the best player he will find his way back to the gridiron.
Hernandez’s return doesn’t shake up the starting five, at least not yet. But what it does is bring much-needed stability to a depth chart that, beyond Kelvin Beachum, leans heavily on youth and inexperience. In a league where offensive line injuries are a near-certainty, that kind of insurance is invaluable.
And if Hernandez recovers fully and outplays the competition? History shows this coaching staff won’t hesitate to reward the best performer. For now, his signing is less about stirring controversy and more about fortifying a unit that can’t afford to exist one injury away from trouble.