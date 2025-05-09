Can Cardinals Challenge For NFC West Title?
If the Arizona Cardinals want to win the NFC West division title this season, they will have to find a way to unseat the Los Angeles Rams, who took home first place and a spot in the playoffs in 2024.
The Rams are considered the favorites once again in the division this season, but Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano believes Arizona could be the biggest challenger for Los Angeles.
"The Cardinals have the pieces to make noise based on the many defensive moves they made, but they won’t get far unless Kyler Murray plays better than last season," Manzano wrote.
"Murray struggled with the deep ball and was comfortable playing as a patient pocket quarterback. Perhaps Murray leans on his legs more to form a stout rushing attack with running backs James Conner and second-year player Trey Benson. Arizona is set at tackle with Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams, but the team could have a few camp battles for the interior spots. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could be set for a dominant second season, and Trey McBride emerged as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league last season. But there’s not much depth behind these two playmakers."
Though the offense leaves a little to be desired, the defense has the potential to make some noise.
"As for coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense, this could be a top-10 unit with the depth and talent the Cardinals added on the defensive front," Manzano wrote.
"They finally have a quality No. 1 edge rusher in Josh Sweat, who could receive help from 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen, this year’s first-round pick, is an intriguing prospect with plenty of upside. Nolen had a few character concerns heading into the draft, but he’ll get to lean on veterans Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson. The secondary could receive a boost from rookie cornerback Will Johnson, who surprisingly fell to the second round due to medical concerns. Safety Budda Baker remains a standout playmaker."
It won't be easy for the Cardinals to get back on top of the division, but they are better-equipped than they were a year ago, which is a positive sign of what's to come.