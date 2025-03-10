Cardinals Re-Sign Veteran OL
According to the Arizona Cardinals, the team is re-signing OL Kelvin Beachum on a one-year deal. As of this writing, contract details have not been announced.
Beachum was an underrated member of the Cardinals' sturdy O-line unit in 2024, filling in for the injured Jonah Williams on multiple occasions and performing admirably. He played in 16 games with Arizona this past season, and made 12 starts.
Beachum has been a stalwart depth piece for the Cardinals since his arrival in 2020, and has made 62 starts over the past five seasons with the team.
While not generally though of as a starter, the 13-year veteran played one of his better seasons this past year in a nearly full-time role, putting forward a very solid 75.4 pass blocking grade.
The Cardinals' offensive line has been one of the biggest rising strengths of the franchise in the past few seasons, with an emphasis placed on the offensive trench by GM Monti Ossenfort.
As a result, Arizona averaged a seventh-most 144.2 rushing yards per game, and allowed only 30 sacks of QB Kyler Murray, the fifth-fewest in the NFL in 2024.
One part of maintaining a quality OL is consistency, and the Cardinals are doing just that. Beachum's re-signing comes alongside the re-signing of batterymate Evan Brown, who started all 17 games at left guard in 2024.
The Cardinals had reportedly been "focused" on re-signing both Brown and Beachum, and the deals both get done within the first hour of the legal tampering period beginning.
With young OL like Isaiah Adams waiting in the wings, keeping around an underrated veteran and quality teammate like Beachum will go further in keeping the OL up to speed than one might expect.
The Cardinals are not done by any means, but it's a good start to addressing one of their most important position groups.