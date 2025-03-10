Report: Cardinals Re-Sign Starting OL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing starting left guard Evan Brown, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
"Another important re-sign in Arizona: G Evan Brown is staying with the #AZCardinals on a two-year deal worth $11.5 million, per The Insiders. Brown started all 17 games, a valuable part of their O-line."
Brown becomes the fourth Cardinals player to re-sign with the organization ahead of free agency, joining Baron Browning, Aaron Brewer and Joey Blount.
Arizona signed Brown as a free agent last offseason with hopes of potentially filling in the hole at left guard - which he did fairly well.
As Pelissero alluded to, Brown started all 17 games for Arizona. He was one of three offensive players to play over 1,000 snaps for the Cardinals in 2024, joining Kyler Murray and Hjalte Froholdt.
After doubling their win total from 2023, it was important for Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort to retain key free agents - which included Brown.
"Well, yeah. Anytime you have real-time experience with a player, you kind of know a little bit. Free agency, just like all players, there is a little bit of unknown with all those guys. That decreases the unknown with me because I was with them for a couple of years," Ossenfort said on bringing back previous guys.
"We'll look at all the players in free agency and see if they fit us. I know there is a money component to everything. At the end of the day, we'll do what's best for us and try to help try to acquire guys who are going to help us win."
Brown - 28 - did just fine starting for Arizona last season and looks to continue upholding that standard for at least the next two years.
