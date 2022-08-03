Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning for speeding.

KTAR News and Arizona Sports confirmed through the Arizona Department of Public Safety that Brown was arrested on criminal speeding charges.

Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. after speeding on the Loop 101 in North Phoenix, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves. Brown was booked in the Maricopa County Jail. DPS would not comment further on the arrest.

“"We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required,” the Cardinals said in a statement.“ We will comment further as appropriate."

The Cardinals practice began at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Brown was a noticeable player missing on the field. Before the news broke, Kingsbury spoke to the media and was asked about when Brown will begin practicing.

“We had hoped, maybe this weekend but we’re going to be smart,” Kingsbury said. “When he’s back I want him to be full speed and confident. I would guess maybe this weekend.”

Brown recently was taken off the team’s non-football injury list due to a hamstring issue. The wide receiver was on the field Tuesday during the team’s stretches but went back to the locker room.

“We’re just easing him back in,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Tuesday. “We want to start him with the walkthroughs and I’m hoping by the end of the week he can start some [individual drills] and I’m guessing Monday be full go.”

Brown spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before being traded to the Cardinals during this year's draft. A high level of excitement surrounded Brown who is best friends with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend were killed in a car accident in the summer when his SUV hit a car and crashed into a brick wall. It was found that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed.