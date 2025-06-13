Cardinals Rookie Among Those With 'Most to Prove' During Offseason
The Arizona Cardinals, coming off an 8-9 campaign, are aiming to right the ship and make a playoff push this season after improving the roster around quarterback Kyler Murray.
Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to make a leap after a solid rookie campaign, given his strong physical transformation. Head coach Jonathan Gannon could take the club to the playoffs, which would increase his chances of landing a contract extension.
Needless to say, there is plenty riding on the Cardinals' improvement from a season ago, whether it pertains to developing talent, roster additions or a leap from Murray. Getting a win-now impact from incoming rookies could be huge, too.
CBS Sports took a look at the rookies with the most to prove during mandatory minicamp. While that has come and gone, it's still worth breaking down. Arizona cornerback Will Johnson made the list for one key reason.
"Johnson was regarded as a potential top 10 overall pick coming into this past season. He dealt with nagging lower body injuries last season and may lack the desired top end speed, which led to his availability into Day 2," CBS Sports wrote. "Johnson is eager to be fully healthy once again so that he can prove that 31 other teams mistakenly overlooked him. The opportunity to immediately compete for a starting role is available to him in the desert."
Being able to get starting-level reps right away while being overlooked in the most recent NFL Draft leaves plenty of opportunity for Johnson to prove his doubters wrong. He can also make a big impact on the Cardinals' defense right away.
While Johnson was given distant odds (+3000) to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, his ability to be a starter in Week 1 could very well improve those chances, even if they remain steep.
Of course, Johnson remained limited during minicamp with a hamstring injury, which is difficult given how valuable the offseason workouts with the team can be for a young talent.
Getting 100% healthy should be priority No. 1 for the Michigan product, then he can use his on-field time to prove himself.