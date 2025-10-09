Concern Growing Around Kyler Murray's Chances to Play in Week 6
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals didn't see quarterback Kyler Murray on the practice field on Thursday, according to team reporter Darren Urban.
Murray was absent from yesterday's practice with a foot injury suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
He also did not do his typical weekly media availability on Wednesday, which was pushed to later this week.
Cardinals May Have to Play Backup QB
It looks as if the possibility of Murray missing his first game of the 2025 season is realistic unless a dramatic turn of events happens on Friday.
The Cardinals saw backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett in action for a few plays before Murray returned, though Arizona was non-committal both after action and in practice this week on Murray's availability for their Week 6 road tilt against the Indianapolis Colts.
“If he’s healthy enough to play, he’ll play," Jonathan Gannon said of Murray this week.
The Cardinals may be forced to turn to Brissett in the event Murray can't play. Brissett was brought in this offseason as a high profile backup for Murray,
“Well, he’s a true pro. I know that term gets thrown around, but when you're in his seat - all our guys - but the quarterback position's the hardest position in sports," Gannon said of Brissett.
"To know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do have to be on the details. You're the starter, and he has a smile on his face. He loves to practice, he loves to prepare, he loves to play. We've seen that out on the grass since he's been here. I was with him the one year in Indy, but he's a good football player and he is a great teammate. Really good leader and if he's got to play, he's got to play.”
Cardinals Have Tough Task vs Colts
The Cardinals are massive underdogs to a Colts team that's 4-1 thus far and playing some of the best football in the league.
Gannon is trying to steady the ship despite losing three games in a row.
“Stay in the present. Not looking forward to the future. Not looking back in the past. If you're carrying baggage, you're in the wrong to me. You're only carrying baggage because your brain says you have to carry it," said Gannon.
"We don't have to carry any baggage. We've got a chance to go 3-3, play a really good football team and play well. That's what they know right now. Put a smile on your face. Enjoy competing and control today.”