Day 2 NFL Draft Targets for Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals left day one of the 2025 NFL Draft with Walter Nolen -- one of my personal favorite prospects and obviously draft picks considering who landed him. The Cardinals have two picks for day two, one in each round.
Unsurprisingly, some awesome players are still available, and the Cardinals should consider being aggressive to add someone.
Across both sides of the ball, these ten players have my attention more than others. If Arizona added one or more of these guys, I'd be thrilled and would encourage Cardinal fans to share the same sentiment.
Jonah Savaiinaea
Arizona needs to add another offensive lineman and preferably someone who is familiar playing on the right side. Savaiinaea has played right guard and right tackle at a high-level, so that would be my target.
Tate Ratledge
The long-time Georgia starter is a classic "you know what you're getting" player, which is probably why he's still available. But what you're getting is a safe, plug-and-play starter. Sounds great to me.
Luther Burden
Many argued that Burden was WR1 in the draft, but he fell out of the first round. If Arizona has a chance to land him, they have to have a serious conversation about it. He's a fantastic do-it-all receiver with RAC abilities rivaling anyone in this class.
Jayden Higgins
Another receiver who has my interest is Higgins. The Iowa State star can stretch the field despite having average speed at the position. His ability to high point the ball allows him to separate from defensive backs at any level of the field.
Jack Sawyer
My man has to be a Cardinal, or I won't rest. Sawyer checks off every box that Monti Ossenfort values and would find immediate play time with this defense.
Mike Green
Not many knew where Green would be selected, but it certainly felt like a guarantee he'd go in the first round. If there are any players on day two who the Cardinals could be aggressive to move up and grab, Green would be atop that list.
Donovan Ezeriuaku
Another sack master who wasn't expected to fall out of day one. Ezeiruaku is a player I believe will make an impact in the pros as a sack producer and then develop into more. I would love to rotate him with the current room.
Will Johnson
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the first round was seeing Johnson fall completely out of it. No one should be surprised to see him go early, but is his fall not an accident? Whatever it may be, he makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals to take a chance on, and their affinity for drafting defensive backs on day two only solidifies that.
Trey Amos
Amos is another one of my favorite prospects and has steadily improved since he was a freshman before exploding last year with Ole Miss. The potential for Amos is a high-end CB1 and Arizona would love to see him slip to them.
Xavier Watts
Safety isn't a huge need, but the Cardinals do need a ball hawk to create turnovers and that's exactly what Watts does best. Having someone on the back end who can lead the team in interceptions as a rookie is quite the intrigue here.