What NFL Draft Picks do Arizona Cardinals Have?
ARIZONA -- The time has arrived for the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals are set to make six selections once festivities begin tonight.
After an eight-win season that doubled their total from the year prior, all eyes are on figures such as general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon to continue improvement entering their third year in the desert with the postseason in mind.
After a strong free agency showing, the Cardinals are all but set to continue adding impactful players via the draft, which starts with the 16th overall pick tonight.
*Each pick/round is accurate as of publish and does not reflect any real-time trades made before/during the draft*
Where Arizona Cardinals Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Round 1, Pick 16
Round 2, Pick 47
Round 3, Pick 78
Round 4, Pick 115
Round 5, Pick 152
Round 7, Pick 225
The Cardinals own picks in all rounds but the sixth, where they dealt their selection to the Denver Broncos last season in exchange for outside linebacker Baron Browning.
What Time Does the NFL Draft Start?
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin at 8:00 PM EST/5:00 PM PST and can be seen on numerous stations such as ESPN and NFL Network.
Could Cardinals Trade Their Top Pick?
Ossenfort has been fairly active in his prior two drafts trading picks, and many believe he won't be shy about wanting to navigate the draft board - especially with only six selections to his name entering tonight.
"We have six picks right now. Will we end up with six picks? Will we have less than that? Will we have more than that? I don't know. I can't answer that," Ossenfort told reporters during his pre-draft press conference.
"All I know is that we have our board set and we have the values that we think the players are. When it's our turn to pick, if they say it's our turn, then we'll be ready to pick a player.”
Cardinals Draft Needs
Despite the Cardinals addressing majority of their holes in free agency, Arizona still has a handful of needs.
Many believe the Cardinals will look to draft positions such as cornerback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive line and edge rusher.
Cardinals Draft Rumors
