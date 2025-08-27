Diving Into Most Puzzling Cardinals Roster Decision
The official week one 53-man roster for the Arizona Cardinals is here, and one position group really stands out.
The Cardinals kept four running backs on the roster in what wasn’t too much of a surprising move, but what was surprising was who was included and who wasn’t. After the projected one-two punch of James Conner and Trey Benson, Emari Demercado and Bam Knight were included as the reserves, leaving out Michael Carter and Deejay Dallas.
RELATED: 3 Surprising Arizona Cardinals Roster Cuts
Demercado, Knight selected to roster over Carter, Dallas
After three weeks of preseason action, the status of Arizona’s running back room was still up in the air. While Benson and Conner were inactive as locks to make the squad, Carter, Demercado, Dallas and Knight were still splitting carries in the final preseason game.
Demercado didn’t have the most productive preseason in the running game, as he totaled just 16 carries for 44 yards, which is what put his roster spot into question, but his productivity elsewhere and overall track record was what secured him his place on the 53-man roster.
The former undrafted free agent out of TCU can be dynamite in the receiving game and is a proficient blocker, making him a well-rounded player the Cardinals wanted to keep. After two up-and-down seasons with Arizona, Demercado has another shot to prove himself in what is certainly a crowded backfield.
Because of just how stacked the Cardinals RB unit is, many expected Bam Knight to be one of the odd men out, but that’s not at all the case. To the surprise of many, Knight will be on the active roster for week one, and he has an impressive preseason to thank for it.
Knight carried the ball 11 times over the three exhibition games, totaling 138 yards and a touchdown. He was extremely efficient with over 12 yards per carry, but more importantly looked like a back who could be productive against starting-caliber players on defense.
As a former undrafted free agent, Knight hasn’t been given a proper opportunity in the NFL just yet, as this could be his big break after an impressive run in Arizona’s preseason.
Carter and Dallas were the two cuts in the running back room, with Dallas primarily serving as a return specialist, but Arizona must like its options elsewhere. The former Seahawk and one-year Cardinal in 2024 fumbled twice against the Chiefs in week one of the preseason, and while both weren’t recovered by KC, these potential giveaways may have led to his release.
Carter looked good in flashes and totaled nine carries for 50 yards and a TD, but the Cardinals must’ve seen something in Knight, while simultaneously continuing their belief in Demercado, resulting in the former New York Jet and Cardinal for the past two years getting cut.
Overall, I do like this decision by Arizona. Knight looked like an impact player when he was out there, and Demercado still has potential I think hasn’t quite been unlocked. Dallas and Carter have been around the league for awhile, meaning they might be past their peaks, giving the Cardinals a fair reason to cut them. With a strong veteran in Conner leading the group, Arizona felt like it didn’t need veteran presence out of a reserve back, instead opting to test out the youth and see how Knight and Demercado continue to progress.
Was one big play the difference for Demercado, Knight?
While the entire body of work was taken into account, it comes as no coincidence the two final running backs chosen to the Cardinals’ roster each made what could be considered the best single offensive play of the preseason.
Demercado’s impressive play came in week one against Kansas City, as he caught a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage and took it 38 yards to the house for the score. In a 20-17 win, this was the play which turned things around for Arizona, but the catch and run themselves were eye-opening taking away the situation of the game.
While this may not have entirely cemented Demercado’s place on the team, I’m sure those in Arizona’s front office kept his game-changing reception and run to the endzone on their minds.
Similar to Demercado, Knight had a touchdown which may have been the difference between him being cut and remaining on the active roster. In Arizona’s most recent game against Las Vegas, Knight ran 67 yards for the longest play from scrimmage during the Cardinals preseason, and in the process sealing the victory against the Raiders.
Like I said before, this singular snap wasn’t the end all be all, but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t make a profound impact on Knight being kept on the roster. He, along with Demercado showed big play ability Dallas and Carter didn’t show.
In the end, whether or not these singular plays were the deciding factor doesn’t matter, as it’ll still be Knight and Demercado on the roster, both of whom showed great potential during the preseason not only on these plays, but almost anytime they took the field.