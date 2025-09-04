Don't Be Surprised if These 2 Things Happen to Arizona Cardinals
The new NFL season is nearly upon us, and there's finally an excitement, hope and air of anticipation surrounding the 2025 Arizona Cardinals.
Call it delusion, call it loyalty. The point is, Arizona is in a position to take a jump and emerge as a legitmate contender.
In year three of Jonathan Gannon and his staff, most who have been legitimately following this team would assume improvement is in order, while many in the national media might still be waiting for a more tangible reason to get invested.
But with week one right around the corner, there's still a reason to temper expectations to some degree.
Don't be surprised if these three things happen in week one:
1: Arizona Cardinals' Defense Struggles
Not to suggest the Cardinals will let the Saints — led by Spencer Rattler — drop 40 on them, or anything similar. It's simply that this group has had so little time to actually all play together on the field, there will likely be a gelling period.
If Arizona's defense looks somewhat out of sorts, don't panic. Growing pains are to be expected with a roster that has been completely revamped, even if the players added have immense talent, and are serious upgrades at their respective positions.
Walter Nolen III may be sidelined, but Arizona's other top rookie defender — CB Will Johnson — is likely going to take some time to look like a true star. If he gets burnt or commits penalties, don't panic. That's what rookies look like — even the best of the best, at times.
Easier said than done, but an important point to remember.
2: Arizona Cardinals' Offense Looks The Same
There just hasn't been enough to truly eradicate that sinking feeling that the Cardinals' offense is going to be exactly the same in 2025.
Sure, Marvin Harrison Jr. should be bigger, more confident and playing at a higher level, and there should be some sort of improvement to look for.
But at the same time, OC Drew Petzing is going to run his offense the same way he ran it in 2024. If you're expecting some kind of grand adjustments after a disappointing 2024, you're probably going to be disappointed.
That's not necessarily a terrible thing. James Conner and Trey McBride are probably going to be rumbling down the field, dominating opposing defenses.
But the elusive 300-yard passing game and 100-yard receiver performances are probably going to remain just that — elusive.