Doubts Surround Cardinals Star's Ability to Play vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have been incredibly impressed with star rookie cornerback Will Johnson since arriving to the desert this offseason, though his availability for Week 3's road test against the San Francisco 49ers is being put in doubt.
Johnson was not spotted at practice for a second straight day after suffering a groin injury in Week 2's win over the Carolina Panthers.
Many believed Johnson had suffered a major injury alongside fellow cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Max Melton - though only Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Melton (also a knee injury) has practiced both days this week.
"I feel optimistic about everything," Johnson told reporters in the locker room on Wednesday.
His prospects of playing in San Francisco may not agree - as he as the only non-participant for the Cardinals on the team's first injury report.
Will Johnson Unlikely to Suit Up vs 49ers
In replacement of the injured corners, names such as Elijah Jones, Denzel Burke and Kei'Trel Clark are in line to step up for Arizona as they look to improve their record to 3-0.
“Kei’Trel I thought played extremely well on fourth down and then he’s thrust into a different role at corner, which I have all the faith in the world with Kei’Trel and he played well," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Monday.
"Denzel played a bunch because after (CB) Max (Melton) went out, he came in (and) subbed in for Max, so his role changed after, if I’m correct, not playing a snap Week 1. He played I think 66 plays or something like that. That’s a lot of snaps. I think he’ll take a jump from this last week to the next time he plays. He’ll play better, but I thought he did a good job.
"There was one coverage where he was a little late to get on the right person. (He) had the one foul bang-bang play on a two-point play, but I thought he made some plays too, so that was encouraging. He’s here for a reason. It was good.”
The 49ers are also 2-0 and will make their home debut at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, where the Cardinals are set to wear their all-red uniforms.