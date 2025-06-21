ESPN: Arizona Cardinals WR Will Breakout in 2025
ARIZONA -- All eyes are on Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to take the next step in 2025.
That's a sentiment carried here locally - but that also holds true nationally for Harrison, who bulked up and now has a full year's worth of experience under his belt.
After posting 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season, ESPN believes Harrison is ready for takeoff:
"If they're going to continue to focus on the scripted stuff for Kyler Murray, lets get a few more things scripted for Marvin Harrison Jr.," said ESPN's Field Yates today on NFL Live.
"Think back to last year. Fourth overall pick. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants might have been interested in him [potentially] coming on up to that fourth overall pick. The Cardinals said no, we're taking this player because he's that good and he fills that big of a need for us.
"... Marvin Harrison Jr. is too talented for you not to make him the focal point of your passing game. I know Trey McBride is the highest-paid tight end - now second behind George Kittle - but the bottom line is he was not involved enough last season.
"I know there's a rookie learning curve and all of that, but the college tape looked pretty darn good for Marvin Harrison Jr. to be an immediate impact contributor, I didn't think there was enough.
"Don't forget his very first game last year - a game in which the Cardinals were up huge against the Bills - they ended up losing that game. Marvin Harrison Jr. was invisible. We can't have weeks like that at all going forward."
Harrison very obviously was overwhelmed to begin his NFL career, and that's something franchise quarterback Kyler Murray highlighted previously this offseason.
"He told me, like week 9 or 10. It was later in the season," said Murray.
"He was like, 'bro, that Buffalo game was moving fast as hell.' And I didn't know that, I couldn't have told you that, but he felt that. I didn't find that out till later in the season. I'm like, 'bro you can communicate.'
"And I know people don't really understand how difficult it is rookie year, to want to do what you want to do. ... Everyone watching the game from the TV or the stands doesn't understand how the game has to slow down for that individual.
"As he got more comfortable and understanding, just talking and communicating with each other, he [started] to open up."
With more time on task, Harrison has all the tools to make a splash in 2025. We'll see if offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Murray can afford him an equal amount of opportunity to do so.