Bleacher Report: Arizona Cardinals Star is Must-Have Fantasy Football Player
Entering his second season, WR Marvin Harrison Jr. still carries significant expectations of helping transform the Arizona Cardinals' offense overnight after what many deemed a disappointing rookie season.
Harrison's first NFL campaign featured 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns - so not totally a bust, but for the No. 4 overall pick who was labeled a generational prospect, the public wanted much more out of the Ohio State product.
Bleacher Report expects those numbers to go up in 2025, making him an ideal fantasy football candidate to draft:
Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Can Help Win Your Fantasy Football League
B/R's Gary Davenport said: "Harrison bulked up in the offseason and spent a chunk of time working on his rapport with Murray. And it wasn't that long ago that many considered the Ohio State product the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 draft class.
"Harrison was overvalued as a rookie. But if he comes close to realizing his immense potential in 2025, he's undervalued at this price point."
Harrison's ADP (average draft position) is 27 and is WR15 in the fantasy world at this point in time.
Harrison himself met with reporters ahead of mandatory minicamp and appears to be locked and loaded for a special 2025 season.
"I think you got to make the playoffs," Harrison said of expectations in Arizona.
"I think this is the year that I feel like we want to do what we need to do. We have all the pieces we need. We just got to go out there and execute at this point. That's why they brought me here to help this team win games."
There's hope more continuity with quarterback Kyler Murray will help, and the franchise passer says he can tell Harrison is noticeably more comfortable.
“He's at the point where he's definitely more comfortable,” Murray told reporters this offseason. “And I can see it out there on the field. And I think that'll only allow him to play faster, be the guy that we all know he can be.
“He just moves faster. It's not that one second. It's a split-second difference from thinking and making a play. If you're thinking out there, you're cooked.”
Despite sharing a workload with star tight end Trey McBride - who will certainly still see his fair workload on a weekly basis - the Cardinals made no virtual changes to their group of weapons, setting Harrison up for opportunity (and success) in 2025.
Now, it's up to him to prove it.