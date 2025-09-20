Everything Kyler Murray Said Ahead of Cardinals vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- It's a big week for the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray.
Murray, who will look to guide Arizona to a 3-0 start to the season, are road warriors this week as the San Francisco 49ers play host.
Here's everything the franchise quarterback said at his weekly press conference:
On how the run game’s performance affects the offense:
“Two years ago, I think we were top five. I'm not sure what we were last year, but I think that is something that we definitely hang our hat on. Trying to win the line of scrimmage and being able to get the run game going, establish that. In the past two games (there’s been) kind of lack thereof but hats off to the other team. They've done a good job being stout in the run game, making us have to move the ball in other ways—which I think that we can do, and I think we're capable of. I think we've shown that, but at the same time, I think that's just something that's part of the game. You see how the game's going, you see how the flow of it is. Obviously, I think that's something that (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) likes to get across, but we've been better in the past and I think that's something that we have to be better at going forward.”
On his evaluation of the passing game over the first two weeks of the season:
“Again, do I feel like we could be better? Do I feel like we can be more explosive? Yes, but then we're 2-0. Offensively, I think we went backwards a little bit too much when it comes to penalties and kind of killing ourselves. Move the ball, move the ball, okay, bam, boom penalty (now it's) first or second-and-20, whatever it is. That stuff right there kills drives and then I had the interception. Being able to be in a position to put that game away a lot earlier obviously is what we wanted to do. Not doing it is frustrating, but again, I think going forward we understand as an offense, we have to be better.”
On if reducing penalties is as simple focusing on the details:
“I believe so. Locking in and honing in on what we have to do. Technique-wise being cleaner; upfront, myself, receiver, running back—whatever it is. Just doing your job (and) not trying to do too much.”
On if he believes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. should have more targets:
“I say it every time, do I wish all of them could get 10 targets a game? Of course. There's only one ball. We’ve been playing this game for a long time. We all understand how it goes. Some days he's going to get 10, some days he might get three, whatever it is, and 'Mike' (WR Michael Wilson) might get eight. You never know, but each one of those guys are ready to make plays and do their job at a high level.”
On if he's noticed defense's trying to limit Harrison Jr. in the passing game:
“(The) first game for sure because he was getting clouded and stuff, things like that, but that's all up to whoever their DC is and what their plan is for how they want to play defense against the Cardinals. I feel like we have a lot of weapons. Guys t they can game plan for. Obviously, Marv and (TE) Trey (McBride). Then okay, do you want to stop the run? Okay, what is it? How do you want to play versus my legs and feet and (do I want to throw the ball, so yeah, I think that depends on who it is.”
On whether teammates have expressed wanting more targets to him:
“No, we have a great group of dudes that I'm sure inside, yes, they all want the ball more. Hell, I want to give them the ball more, but again, that goes back to the first question of yeah, we have to run the ball. There has to be times we have to run the ball, and we have to hand the ball off. Do I wish we could throw out every play? Of course, but that's just not how this game works, so we have to keep the defense honest. But yeah, I'm sure everybody wants the ball more.”
On TE Elijah Higgins:
“As far as YAC, he's a monster when he gets the ball in his hands. He's really underrated when I don't think anybody really thinks about Elijah Higgins when it comes to our offense, but the guys in the building, we know who Elijah is and what he's capable of. Again, that's the tough part about having the weapons that we have and trying to facilitate to everybody and get touches because I feel like when they do have the ball in their hands, they are playmakers and that's how you create explosives. The two touches he got, he definitely made something happen which is really good to see to get his confidence going.”
On playing at Levi’s Stadium:
“I would say it's a great vibe there. Great vibe, beautiful stadium. Fans are always electric. Just playing outside, it's usually sunny (against) a divisional opponent. It's all you can ask for. It's a great opportunity to go out there and play on the road. Just love it.”
On his decision making on Sunday:
“Situational awareness; understanding how much time we have and do we have timeouts. Get the most and get down, bang a time out and have a shot at the end zone at that moment. That just things that not only do we get coached about, but I think as a player you kind of just understand.”
On the checkdown play in the fourth quarter last Sunday and if he would have attempted that in the past:
“No, I think there's plenty of times in a two-minute drive from not only myself, but pretty much damn near every quarterback in the league, where two-minute everybody's playing soft and the only throw really is the check down. You dink and dunk it all the way down the field, and you end up kicking a field goal whatever it is. In our moment at that time, we got a good look to go at the end zone, and we executed.”
On if the offense took a jump from Week 1 to Week 2:
“I felt we played better. I felt we played better Week 2 even though it may not have felt that way just based on how the game ended and then not putting the game away two weeks in a row, but I do believe that we played better as a unit in Week 2.”
On if his comfort level in the offense is felt during pre- or post-snap:
“I'd say both. I think that goes to communication throughout the week. How do we want to attack it? What are we thinking on this play? Just all the communication that goes into each and every single play. I think I'm definitely more comfortable in both areas.”
On what it will take for the offense to put the game away against San Francisco:
“Yeah, it's going to be a fight. Obviously both teams are 2-0 and it's a divisional opponent. We know them, they know us. We understand what it's going to be. We have to go execute on Sunday.”
On his Instagram post in a Michael Vick jersey:
“In no way, shape or form do I condone animal cruelty or dog fighting. For me personally, you all saw me wear the Michael Vick jersey, a player I admired very much growing up. My dogs, Trunks and Swoosh, they both get treated like kings. In no way, shape or form do I condone any of that. I saw how it affected people and decided to take it down. I apologize to anybody and whoever I affected with that."