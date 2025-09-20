Cardinals vs 49ers Broadcast Team Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers both hope to emerge to 3-0 to begin the 2025 season, though the NFC West rivals stand in each other's way of doing just that on Sunday.
Arizona is 2-0 for the first time since 2021 while the Niners have now done so in the last three-of-five seasons.
With their tilt coming in the late window of games (1:25 PM kickoff MST in Santa Clara), FOX will show their matchup and the Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears meeting at the same time.
Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez will be in the booth calling the Cardinals-49ers game.
CBS, meanwhile, is also showing two afternoon games, as the Denver Broncos travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers while the Seattle Seahawks play host to the New Orleans Saints.
Cardinals Face 49ers in Week 3
Ahead of their matchup, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon met with reporters and answered a few questions on San Francisco this week:
On 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey:
“Yeah, he is a game changer. We talked about that in the meeting today. He’s a really good football player, both in the run and pass game. He's hard to tackle. He’s got great vision, great acceleration and he can hit home runs. He is a matchup nightmare. He's one of the premier guys in this league and I think offensively how they use him is very creative and cutting edge and it can cause some problems, there's no doubt. We have to be very aware of where he is when they deploy him in different ways. Who's on him and where your help is. We definitely have to have a plan for him.”
On whether the familiarity with the 49ers as a divisional opponent provides any benefit:
“A little bit, but (San Francisco 49ers Head Coach) Kyle (Shanahan), he's always going to change and adapt to who he's playing and what he thinks is the best way to go about it. There'll be some things that we haven't seen on tape, even playing them for however many years now that we've been here. Plus, these last two games, you're going to get some wrinkles.”
On 49ers QB Mac Jones:
“I thought he played well last game. He's obviously smart. He’s got talent. Obviously, where he was drafted and what he’s done in his career already. Quick processor, accurate and more mobile than you think. He'll stand in there, take shots and deliver the football accurately. He played well.”