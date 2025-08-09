Expert Says Arizona Cardinals Are Good Bet to Miss Playoffs
The Arizona Cardinals are in the hunt for their first taste of playoff football in years.
On paper, they've done almost everything needed to fill the holes that have been holding them bac from such a season.
But that doesn't change that fact that the NFL can be a brutal environment, and a tough NFC West division (even in a down year) may offer a significant obstacle to Arizona's playoff hopes.
According to one outlet, the Cardinals have a good outlook at their core, but it's still suggested to bet on them missing out on the playoffs.
CBS: Arizona Cardinals Good Bet to Miss Playoffs
CBS Sports' Mackenzie Brooks had this to say:
"Arizona is a very good home team. The Cardinals were 6-3 with a very impressive +8 point differential per game in Arizona. They outgained teams on the ground by +42 yards per game and allowed just 19.2 pts per game. Usually a team that can run the ball and play defense can win nine games, especially with a former No. 1 overall pick at QB and one of the highest-rated WR prospects ever.
"But strangely, the Cardinals' +42 rushing yards differential did not travel. On the road, the Cardinals were -9. They average +30 more passing yards per game on the road but at a much lower 6.7 yards per attempt (7.6 at home). The defense did more than anyone else in restoring Carolina's faith in Bryce Young when he scored three TDs (two passing, one rushing) on his way to 36 points in Week 16.
"My favorite bet for the Cardinals is probably Kyler Murray's season rushing yards, but for the purposes of this article give me Arizona to miss the playoffs at -140 on DraftKings. This line implies 58.3%, the model has them at 67%," Brooks wrote.
The Cardinals may not be the most favorable team in football, but fans who have paid attention know just how high this year's squad's potential can be.
It's easy to get carried away in too confident a direction, but Arizona offers plenty to be excited about. With the preseason looming, it's time to see what some of the young, rising players are made of.
The Cardinals have an opportunity to assert themselves in the NFC West, but it won't be easy.
