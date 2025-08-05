First Look: Arizona Cardinals Debut Tasty New Stadium Food Options
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into 2025 with brand new food for fans at State Farm Stadium.
Ahead of training camp, we got to preview all the new tasty options:
WATCH: Arizona Cardinals Debut New Food Options at State Farm Stadium
More info from the Cardinals' media relations department
"The Cardinals and Craft Culinary Concepts have curated a wide variety of new menu items catered to appeal to all fans. The new, innovative cuisine includes vegan (V), vegetarian (VG) and gluten-free (GF) options to ensure all fans can enjoy delicious food at Cardinals games this season.
"Additionally, the Cardinals are excited to have five local brands represented at the that are new to State Farm Stadium for the 2025 season. New vendors include Someburros, Chicago Dawg House, Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar, Humble Bistro and Chef Peter’s Mediterranean. These new brands join returning ones that include Spinato’s Pizzeria, Bario Queen, Kaizen, Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers, Honey Bears, Lola’s Tacos and Pork on a Fork.
"Also added this year to enhance convenience for fans is Express Mobile Ordering through the Cardinals app. Guests can place an order from their seats, receive a notification when it is ready and then pick it up quickly from dedicated lines at select locations."
Sonoran Style Fruit Cup (V, GF)
Mango, Watermelon, Pineapple, Jicama, and Cucumber topped with Lime, Chamoy, and Tajin
Available at Sections 103, 125, 220, 227
Chicken BLT Wrap
Sliced Grilled Chicken and Smoked Peppered Bacon topped with Lettuce and Vine Ripened Tomato covered in Tanked Sauce in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Available at Sections 103, 119, 125, 404 and 437
Quinoa Super Food Salad (V, GF)
Quinoa, edamame, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, parsley, kale, rainbow brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, Persian cucumbers, crispy rice noodles, lightly tossed with Thai peanut dressing
Available at Sections 103, 125, 220, 227
Cardinals Corn Dog
Available at Sections 107, 129, 235, 247, 408 and 420
Birria Disco Fries (GF)
Slow Braised Beef Short Rib Birria, Birria “Gravy”, Oaxaca Cheese, Red Onions & Cilantro, Crema, Roasted Jalapeno
Available at Sections 107, 129, 235, 247, 408, 420
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
Hand Dipped & Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, Pickles, Tanker Sauce, and Served with Frites Street Steak Fries
Available at Section 124 (Chicken Chicken)
Chicken Sandwich
Hand Dipped & Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, Kale Slaw, Pickles, Tanker Sauce, on a Potato Bun, Served with Frites Street Steak Fries
Available at Section 124 (Chicken Chicken)
Brisket Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese
Beer Cheese Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with Roasted Garlic Sriracha BBQ Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends and Crispy Onions
Available at Sections 119, 406, 437, 450 and 452