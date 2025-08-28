Colts Will Meet with Veteran Defender
The Indianapolis Colts are always on the search for promising talent and depth for their defense, especially with a first-year coordinator like Lou Anarumo on the staff. With the linebacker position, a team can never have enough to roll out on gamedays, if needed.
After claiming the former Jacksonville Jaguars defender Chad Muma off waivers yesterday, Indy is still putting effort into the position for Anarumo. Now, Indy will meet today with former Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White.
White brings a veteran presence and plenty of starter experience to Indianapolis, should they decide to add him to the roster to shake things up.
White has played 92 games and started 73, which is likely why a coordinator like Anarumo would want a player of White's grade. Anarumo does have plenty of youth on his side of the football for 2025, but typically favors veterans.
White didn't have the most effective 2024 season with the Cardinals as far as Pro Football Focus grades are concerned. Through 1,015 defensive snaps, White put up an overall defensive grade of 48.8.
However, one area where White looked fantastic was against the opposing ground attacks, posting a solid 73.0 mark. But, on the opposite end of the spectrum, he was atrocious in pass coverage (32.0).
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
White's seven years in the league have yielded 615 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 23 pass breakups, and six interceptions forced. He's also tallied three seasons with 100-plus tackles, marking 137 in 2024 with the Cardinals, along with nine for loss.
Currently, the Colts have Zaire Franklin, Joe Bachie, Cameron McGrone, and Segun Olubi occupying the linebacker ranks. After Indianapolis had to place Jaylon Carlies on Injured Reserve, with plans for him to return, it makes sense that the Colts are observing other linebackers.
White isn't the flashiest player to bring onto the defense, but he has the talent to provide a solid name at the second level if Anarumo wants to rotate linebackers and give names like Franklin or Bachie a breather.
Also, if the Colts want a linebacker who can bring the pain to the ground game, White just might be their guy. White will look to impress the Colts enough to warrant himself a spot on the roster, which was just whittled down to the first 53-man look.
White is an intriguing player that Indy is interested in. If the former fourth-rounder (2018) looks good enough, it might be hard for the Colts not to give him a spot ahead of the 2025 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.