Arizona Cardinals Rookie One of Top Preseason Performers
The Arizona Cardinals may have a budding star in third-round rookie LB Jordan Burch.
After the Cardinals' 20-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders closed out a relatively successful bout of preseason matches, the Cardinals' rookie was recognized for his efforts.
According to an article from Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, Burch was one of the top 10 rookie performers in week 3 of the preseason.
Sobleski ranked Burch sixth out of 10 rookies — an impressive nod for the third-round Oregon product. Here's what he had to say about Burch:
"The Arizona Cardinals placed a heavy emphasis on reworking their defensive front this offseason.
"They added veterans Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell before drafting Ole Miss' Walter Nolen in the first round. Jordan Burch's selection in the third round almost became an afterthought.
"However, nobody is overlooking the rookie now after a strong preseason.
"During the Cardinals' final preseason contest, Burch had a sack and two tackles for loss. More importantly, he was a disruptive force.
"During his collegiate career, the 6'4", 279-pound defender failed to live up to lofty expectations after being a 5-star recruit. He never quite turned out to be the difference-maker most expected. Still, he finished strong with the Oregon Ducks.
"Burch's athletic profile is impressive; he possesses the size to play anywhere on the line and has the explosiveness to win off the edge. The Cardinals have been developing him as an outside linebacker, and the work he's put in throughout training camp has translated to the field," Sobleski wrote.
The Cardinals, under the Monti Ossenfort-Jonathan Gannon regime, love to give opportunities to their young draftees. But Burch has earned his opportunity.
He's been a menace to opposing QBs in the preseason, despite having multiple sacks wiped out by penalty. He's been disruptive off the edge, and moves with a surprising explosivness despite carrying more weight than the average speed-rusher.
With a wealth of added talent along the defensive line, Burch has the opportunity to ease into a rotational role in Nick Rallis' defense, but he may earn himself even more playing time if he continues to deliver results.
The Cardinals will head into 2025 with significantly more depth along the DL and edge, and if young players like Burch continue to grow, they'll have an even more valuable asset once the likes of Josh Sweat move on: a future.