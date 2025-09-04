Former Arizona Cardinals Kicker Finds New Home
ARIZONA -- Another year, another opportunity for Matt Prater.
The former Arizona Cardinals kicker, who hit free agency this offseason, finally lands with a new team in the Buffalo Bills on their practice squad.
Bills starting kicker Tyler Bass is currently dealing with injuries to his groin and left hip. He was limited in practice on Wednesday.
Prater, who just turned 41, is likely entering his final days in the NFL, and this could be one of his final opportunities before he calls it a career.
Cardinals Chillin' With Chad Ryland
After Prater went down with a torn meniscus early in the 2024 regular season, Arizona signed Chad Ryland to their active roster - and the rest has been history. Ryland converted numerous game-winning kicks for the Cardinals in Prater's absence and outright won the job.
“He’s a really good player for us. A big-time weapon for us, so a lot of times where I feel good about kicking and gaining point, I’m sure a lot of other coaches don’t feel that way," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Prater last year before the injury.
"Yeah, absolutely. I’m glad we have him. Big time weapon for us.”
Even though Prater was expected to come back before the end of the year, Arizona stuck with the steady and consistent leg of Ryland - which spelled the end of Prater's tenure in the desert.
Matt Prater Was Always Reliable for Cardinals
Prater spent four seasons in Arizona from 2021-24, converting 85% of his kicks in that time span - which included 22 field goals of 50+ yards. He was also 19-19 for kicks between 20 to 29 yards.
Prater, who first entered the league with the Detroit Lions in 2006, has honors such as second-team All-Pro in 2013 with two Pro Bowls in 2013/2016.
He also broke two NFL records - most 50-yard field goals in NFL history (81) and most extra points in one season (75).
His longest field goal came in 2013 as a member of the Denver Broncos at 64 yards, which then was an NFL record.
Despite his age, Prater has still proved to be one of the more consistent kickers in the NFL - though it's clearly a young man's game.
Despite a historically solid career, Prater's time could be coming to a close - though Buffalo still sees some juice left in his seasoned kicking leg.