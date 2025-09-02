Former Cardinals LB Sends Message After Signing With New Team
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals captain Kyzir White is signing with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the regular season, as first reported by Jordan Schultz.
White - who played in Arizona for two seasons - established himself as a team captain and fan-favorite during his tenure with the organization.
White now joins Tennessee's practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Titans will be in town Week 5 for their regular season matchup against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Reacting to the news on social media, White offered the following message:
Kyzir White Sounds Off on Social Media
"Men lie, woman lie, numbers don’t let’s boogie man," he said in a post on X:
White had his contract expire with Arizona this offseason, and the Cardinals opted not to re-sign him.
Rather, the Cardinals signed Akeem Davis-Gaither and selected Cody Simon in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
White's door for a reunion was practically closed the moment Arizona drafted Simon, though his ultimate future in the league was still up in the air leading into training camp, as the veteran linebacker was still unsigned.
The numbers for White certainly don't lie, as he was extremely productive during his time in the desert.
Starting 28 games for the Cardinals, White finished his short stint in Arizona with 227 tackles, six passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovered.
White initially entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with the Los Angeles Chargers. He made the transition from safety to linebacker in rookie minicamp.
He spent the first four years of his career in Los Angeles before hitting free agency in 2022, ultimately signing with the Philadelphia Eagles to play under now Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, who previousl served as Philly's defensive coordinator.
White followed Gannon to Arizona in 2023, and the rest has been history.
White also had a close relationship with Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis - who coached linebackers in Philadelphia under Gannon - and that was substantial enough for Rallis to give his newborn Kyzir as a middle name.
"That's a blessing," White said last November.
"That's my guy. In Philly that was my position coach, so to see him grow. He don't blow smoke. He don't tell me what I want to hear, he tells me what I need to hear. And he's only like three years older than me. He's a great coach. I love Nick, man. He's going to be a head coach one day."
It's unknown if White ultimately wanted to return to Arizona this offseason, though he has a fresh start on the other side of the country.