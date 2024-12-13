Former Cardinals WR Could Return From Injury
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown could make his regular season debut for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brown had surgery to repair a sternoclavicular injury and has missed every game thus far after being hurt in preseason action, though NFL insider Ian Rapoport says the Chiefs are opening up his practice window:
"Sources: #Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown has received final clearance to practice, paving the way for him to play before the regular season ends.
"Brown, who is recovering from surgery to repair his SC joint, should have his window opened Friday or Monday. The team will be cautious."
After playing two seasons in Arizona, Brown signed a one-year, $7 million contract with Kansas City in hopes of competing for a Super Bowl while also hoping to maximize himself in a pass friendly offense to potentially get paid this coming offseason.
Brown, after missing most of the season, won't get that big payday, though dreams of winning a ring are very much alive and well for the Chiefs. Kansas City is atop the AFC with a 12-1 record and could become the first team ever to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.
"While it's completely unrealistic to expect Brown to play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, him simply getting back on the practice field on Friday or early next week is huge. Without him in the lineup, the Chiefs' leading wide receiver through 13 games is rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy with 448 yards," said Chiefs on SI's Jordan Foote.
"Worthy also leads the room in receptions in the aftermath of injuries to Brown and Rashee Rice. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in the midst of one of his worst statistical seasons, will be glad to have another weapon on the field in the future."
Brown will have three weeks to practice and can be elevated from injured reserve to the active roster at any point in that window. There's four weeks remaining in the regular season.
The return of Brown appears to be near, and while the Cardinals may not find themselves in the playoffs, perhaps fans can find another team or player to root for.