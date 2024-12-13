Report: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Cleared to Practice for Chiefs
Slowly but surely, the Kansas City Chiefs are beginning to get healthy in some areas as the postseason approaches. The back-to-back Super Bowl winners still have some players to get back, but one of them could be joining the fold sooner rather than later.
According to a Thursday evening report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is officially cleared to return to practice. Kansas City will exercise caution with Brown, who is coming back from surgery to repair a sternoclavicular injury suffered in August.
"Sources: #Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown has received final clearance to practice, paving the way for him to play before the regular season ends," Rapoport wrote. "Brown, who is recovering from surgery to repair his SC joint, should have his window opened Friday or Monday. The team will be cautious."
In a quote of his original post, Rapoport said Brown met with his surgeon in Colorado on Thursday. Everything was "all positive," giving the Chiefs great news down the stretch of the season.
It's been a long road to recovery for Brown, who originally got hurt early in Kansas City's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After being diagnosed with the aforementioned SC injury, the prized free agent pickup attempted to rehab for a return early in the regular season but things didn't heal properly. That prompted an actual surgery to take place, also giving him a lengthy timeline before having a chance at getting back on the field.
At just about every step of the way, head coach Andy Reid provided positive updates about Brown's progress. In the last few weeks, a pair of league insiders – including Rapoport himself on December 1 – singled out Week 15 as Brown's appointment time and wrote that he "could even play in Weeks 16 or 17."
While it's completely unrealistic to expect Brown to play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, him simply getting back on the practice field on Friday or early next week is huge. Without him in the lineup, the Chiefs' leading wide receiver through 13 games is rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy with 448 yards. Worthy also leads the room in receptions in the aftermath of injuries to Brown and Rashee Rice. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in the midst of one of his worst statistical seasons, will be glad to have another weapon on the field in the future.
Christmas came a bit early for 12-1 Kansas City, as things are looking up for both the team and its 27-year-old receiver.